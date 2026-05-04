ETV Bharat / international

Shooting At lake Near Oklahoma City Injures At Least 10

Police block off near S. Air Depot boulevard in Edmond, Okla., after a campground shooting at Lake Arcadia, Saturday, May 3, 2026. ( AP )

Oklahoma City: At least 10 people have been taken to hospitals following a shooting at a party at a lake near Oklahoma City, police say.

Edmond police spokesperson Emily Ward said authorities received multiple reports of shots being fired at about 9 p.m. at a gathering of young people near Arcadia Lake. She said late Sunday that no arrests had been made yet and that there was no reason to believe there was a threat to the public.

“We’re kind of all over the metro speaking with victims and witnesses,” Ward said. She said that in addition to the 10 people taken to hospitals, more drove themselves. She said victims were in “various conditions.”