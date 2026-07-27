ETV Bharat / international

Shooting At A Seattle Food Festival Leaves 2 Dead And Wounds 5, Fire Official Says

Police respond to a shooting at Seattle Center, according to the Seattle Police Department, during the Bite of Seattle food festival Sunday, July 26, 2026 in Seattle. ( AP )

Seattle: Two people were killed and five others were wounded in a shooting Sunday evening during a food festival at an events complex near the Space Needle in Seattle, a city fire department spokesperson said. Police were investigating the shooting and urged people to avoid the area just northwest of downtown.

The gunfire erupted around 6 p.m. at the Seattle Center during the Bite of Seattle festival. Harborview Medical Center spokesperson Susan Gregg said the hospital admitted four victims including a toddler, a 23-year-old man and two adult women.

One patient was in critical condition, she said. The Seattle Center was hosting the Bite of Seattle food festival over the weekend. A large number of police and emergency crews responded around 6 p.m. and began evacuating the area.

Estan Wakonabo said he and his girlfriend were at the festival waiting in line for a photo booth when he was shoved from behind and he turned to see a rush of people fleeing.