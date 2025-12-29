ETV Bharat / international

Shia Body Condemns Atrocities Against Hindu Minorities In Bangladesh

President of the All India Shia Personal Law Board, Maulana Syed Saim Mehdi Naqvi, along with other members, attends the Board’s convention at Bara Imambara, in Lucknow on Sunday, December 28, 2025. ( IANS )

Lucknow: The All India Shia Personal Law Board (AISPLB) on Sunday condemned the atrocities against Hindu minorities in Bangladesh, saying Islam prohibits the killing of any innocent person and those doing so in the name of religion should refrain from it.

The condemnation came at the AISPLB's annual convention held at the Bara Imambara here. It was attended by Ulema and Muslim scholars from various states of India, as well as from Bangladesh and Nepal.

"The meeting strongly condemned the atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh and stated that Islam strictly prohibits the killing of any innocent person, and those who commit such inhumane acts in the name of religion should refrain from doing so," AISPLB general secretary Maulana Yasoob Abbas told PTI.

A Hindu man, Dipu Chandra Das (27), was lynched by a mob and his body set on fire over alleged blasphemy in Baluka in Bangladesh's Mymensingh district earlier this month. About 12 people have been arrested so far in connection with the murder.

Another Hindu man, Amrit Mondal alias Samrat, was killed by a mob in Rajbari Town on December 24. The Bangladesh government, however, has said that Mondal was accused in several serious cases, including murder and extortion, and that the incident was not a communal attack.

Abbas further said that the convention stated that every act of terrorism occurring worldwide is highly condemnable, and those who perpetrate terrorism, or patronise terrorists, or provide them with any kind of assistance are enemies of humanity.