ETV Bharat / international

Sheikh Khaled-Pezeshkian Meeting: A Diplomatic Opening Amid West Asia's Deepening Crisis

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of BRICS 2026 Summit held in New Delhi ( ETV Bharat via Abu Dhabi Media Office )

New Delhi: For Iran and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), geography makes disengagement a difficult proposition even when political and security relations are under severe strain.

The meeting between Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in New Delhi on Saturday on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit is therefore significant as an attempt to keep diplomatic communication alive amid the continuing West Asian conflict.

"During the meeting, His Highness (Sheikh Khaled) and the Iranian President discussed a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest," the Abu Dhabi government’s media office stated in a press release.

"They also underscored the importance of supporting efforts to ease tensions, promote de-escalation and strengthen regional stability, while advancing opportunities for peace and development for the peoples of the region."

With Iran and the UAE sharing vital interests in Gulf security, maritime stability, trade and energy, the interaction could assume significance as both countries look for ways to manage the fallout of the conflict without allowing their already fragile relationship to deteriorate further.

The timing of the meeting is particularly significant. The UAE has accused Iran of attacking its territory and, on August 31, condemned an Iranian drone attack over UAE territorial waters as a violation of its sovereignty and security. Abu Dhabi said it held Iran responsible and called for an immediate cessation of such attacks.

The UAE has subsequently made clear that the conflict has fundamentally damaged trust. UAE diplomatic adviser Anwar Gargash said on September 7 that Iran’s attacks had destroyed decades of accumulated confidence and that rebuilding trust could take years or even decades, while stressing that geography makes a practical working relationship with Tehran unavoidable.

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of BRICS 2026 Summit held in New Delhi (ETV Bharat via Abu Dhabi Media Office)

Against this backdrop, the meeting between Sheikh Khaled and Pezeshkian represents an important indication that even a severely damaged relationship cannot be allowed to become permanently devoid of dialogue.

That the meeting took place in New Delhi is itself diplomatically significant.

India is hosting the 18th BRICS Summit at a moment when the grouping was confronting divisions over the West Asian conflict. Iran and the UAE are both BRICS members, but their strategic positions have diverged sharply as the conflict has intensified. According to media reports, BRICS members faced difficult negotiations over a joint declaration, with West Asia tensions posing one of the major challenges to consensus.

The eventual agreement on a joint declaration, despite these differences, demonstrated the value of BRICS as a forum in which countries with competing interests can continue talking.

The Sheikh Khaled-Pezeshkian meeting therefore fits into a larger diplomatic picture: New Delhi provided a neutral multilateral setting in which an important Gulf-Iran channel could be maintained at a time when bilateral trust is badly strained.

The meeting should nevertheless not be interpreted as evidence of an immediate UAE-Iran rapprochement.

According to Muddassir Quamar, Associate Professor at the Centre of West Asian Studies in the School of International Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University, it is very early to say anything in terms of how Saturday’s meeting between Sheikh Khaled and Pezeshkian will take Iran-UAE relations forward.

"But it is certainly a very important development, very significant development, because I think this is the first time since the beginning of the war in February that such a high representative of the UAE government, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran have met face to face and have also agreed on mutual effort," Quamar told ETV Bharat.

"It underlines the fact that BRICS can also play a role in resolving or at least initiating a process that can lead to a resolution of the problem in the Gulf at this point."

At the same time, he said that he would not like to speculate as to how it will go forward or what happens next.