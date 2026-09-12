Sheikh Khaled-Pezeshkian Meeting: A Diplomatic Opening Amid West Asia's Deepening Crisis
The New Delhi meeting assumes significance as Iran and the UAE seek to manage tensions and preserve dialogue amid the continuing West Asian conflict.
Published : September 12, 2026 at 9:12 PM IST
New Delhi: For Iran and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), geography makes disengagement a difficult proposition even when political and security relations are under severe strain.
The meeting between Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in New Delhi on Saturday on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit is therefore significant as an attempt to keep diplomatic communication alive amid the continuing West Asian conflict.
"During the meeting, His Highness (Sheikh Khaled) and the Iranian President discussed a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest," the Abu Dhabi government’s media office stated in a press release.
"They also underscored the importance of supporting efforts to ease tensions, promote de-escalation and strengthen regional stability, while advancing opportunities for peace and development for the peoples of the region."
With Iran and the UAE sharing vital interests in Gulf security, maritime stability, trade and energy, the interaction could assume significance as both countries look for ways to manage the fallout of the conflict without allowing their already fragile relationship to deteriorate further.
The timing of the meeting is particularly significant. The UAE has accused Iran of attacking its territory and, on August 31, condemned an Iranian drone attack over UAE territorial waters as a violation of its sovereignty and security. Abu Dhabi said it held Iran responsible and called for an immediate cessation of such attacks.
The UAE has subsequently made clear that the conflict has fundamentally damaged trust. UAE diplomatic adviser Anwar Gargash said on September 7 that Iran’s attacks had destroyed decades of accumulated confidence and that rebuilding trust could take years or even decades, while stressing that geography makes a practical working relationship with Tehran unavoidable.
Against this backdrop, the meeting between Sheikh Khaled and Pezeshkian represents an important indication that even a severely damaged relationship cannot be allowed to become permanently devoid of dialogue.
That the meeting took place in New Delhi is itself diplomatically significant.
India is hosting the 18th BRICS Summit at a moment when the grouping was confronting divisions over the West Asian conflict. Iran and the UAE are both BRICS members, but their strategic positions have diverged sharply as the conflict has intensified. According to media reports, BRICS members faced difficult negotiations over a joint declaration, with West Asia tensions posing one of the major challenges to consensus.
The eventual agreement on a joint declaration, despite these differences, demonstrated the value of BRICS as a forum in which countries with competing interests can continue talking.
The Sheikh Khaled-Pezeshkian meeting therefore fits into a larger diplomatic picture: New Delhi provided a neutral multilateral setting in which an important Gulf-Iran channel could be maintained at a time when bilateral trust is badly strained.
The meeting should nevertheless not be interpreted as evidence of an immediate UAE-Iran rapprochement.
According to Muddassir Quamar, Associate Professor at the Centre of West Asian Studies in the School of International Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University, it is very early to say anything in terms of how Saturday’s meeting between Sheikh Khaled and Pezeshkian will take Iran-UAE relations forward.
"But it is certainly a very important development, very significant development, because I think this is the first time since the beginning of the war in February that such a high representative of the UAE government, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran have met face to face and have also agreed on mutual effort," Quamar told ETV Bharat.
"It underlines the fact that BRICS can also play a role in resolving or at least initiating a process that can lead to a resolution of the problem in the Gulf at this point."
At the same time, he said that he would not like to speculate as to how it will go forward or what happens next.
“We’ll have to wait and watch, we’ll have to see, but it certainly is a very, very important development,” Quamar added.
The UAE’s public position remains firmly centred on sovereignty, territorial security, freedom of navigation and the cessation of attacks. At the same time, Abu Dhabi has maintained that dialogue and regional cooperation remain necessary.
Indeed, the UAE’s current approach appears to involve a distinction between restoring practical communication with Iran and restoring strategic trust. Gargash explicitly made this distinction recently.
This is an important distinction.
The two sides can begin rebuilding channels of communication without resolving fundamental disagreements over Iran’s regional policies, security posture, maritime behaviour and relations with Gulf states.
Thus, the New Delhi meeting may be better viewed as confidence-management diplomacy rather than reconciliation diplomacy.
The UAE and Iran are separated by the Persian Gulf but connected by geography, commerce, maritime routes and deep historical ties.
That geographic reality has always encouraged Abu Dhabi to maintain communication with Tehran even when political relations have been difficult.
The current conflict has made that imperative even stronger.
For the UAE, the security of the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz is inseparable from its economic interests. The country is now pursuing a broader strategy to reduce its vulnerability to disruptions around Hormuz, including greater use of alternative ports and transport corridors. The UAE has also indicated that it intends to diversify its security partnerships while retaining the United States as a strategic partner.
Consequently, dialogue with Iran is not necessarily a sign of strategic accommodation. It can also be an instrument of risk management.
This is particularly important because the West Asian conflict has demonstrated how quickly military confrontation can spill into maritime security and global trade.
India has itself stressed the importance of freedom of navigation, uninterrupted commerce and the safety of seafarers in its discussions with Pezeshkian. Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated these issues during his meeting on Friday with the Iranian President in New Delhi.
For the UAE, whose economy is heavily dependent on trade, ports, logistics and energy exports, maritime stability is fundamental.
For Iran, the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz are equally strategic.
This gives Abu Dhabi and Tehran a potentially important area of common interest even when their broader security perceptions remain sharply different. The Sheikh Khaled-Pezeshkian meeting should therefore be viewed as a small but potentially consequential diplomatic opening amid a major regional crisis.
It does not signal that the UAE has abandoned its security partnerships, nor does it indicate that Iran and the UAE have overcome their differences. Rather, it demonstrates that both sides recognise the necessity of maintaining political communication despite the unprecedented deterioration in trust.
For India, the meeting also validates New Delhi’s effort to use its expanding diplomatic relationships and multilateral platforms to encourage dialogue rather than bloc politics.
In the wider West Asian context, its real significance may ultimately be measured not by immediate announcements but by whether it helps establish a sustained channel between Tehran and Abu Dhabi capable of managing the consequences of the conflict and preventing another cycle of escalation.
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