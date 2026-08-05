ETV Bharat / international

Sheikh Hasina's Bid To Return To Bangladesh In December Seen As A Political Move To Revive Awami League

New Delhi: Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's plan to return to her country despite the possibility of arrest reflects a complex political calculation.

It is aimed at challenging the legal proceedings against her, reviving the Awami League’s political fortunes and reasserting her place in Bangladesh’s deeply polarised political landscape, said analysts.

Addressing a media briefing organised by the Foreign Correspondents Club of South Asia in New Delhi virtually on Wednesday, Hasina reiterated her desire to return to Bangladesh in December. She maintained she cannot stay away from her people who are facing many difficulties.

“Whatever fate awaits me, I will return to my people. I cannot stay away while my beloved countrymen are suffering… I want to go back in the month of December. I give the exact date when the time comes,” she said.

She said that the ban on her party, the Awami League, should be lifted, political prisoners released and media freedom restored.

Hasina fled to India on August 5, 2024, after a student-led mass uprising forced her government from power. Since then, Bangladesh has undergone a dramatic political transformation.

The Awami League has been banned, numerous criminal cases have been filed against its leaders, and Hasina herself has been convicted in absentia in cases linked to the 2024 crackdown, a verdict she rejects as politically motivated. Bangladesh has also sought her extradition from India.

According to Bangladesh-based journalist Saifur Rahman Tapan, Hasina’s intention to return to Bangladesh is essentially a move to challenge her political opponents.

“One cannot say for sure that she will be able to return within the timeframe she has declared,” Tapan told ETV Bharat over the phone from Dhaka. “But it will reap her political dividends for sure.”

At the same time, he said that without the current government’s help, Hasina cannot return to Bangladesh.

“On the other hand, our government is facing some pressure from a section of people who were involved in the July 2024 uprising to bring her back home and make her face punishment,” Tapan said. “In such a situation, the government is in a dilemma.”

Last month, Hasina had announced that she intends to return to Bangladesh in December despite the risk of arrest and even the possibility of facing the death penalty.

The most immediate reason appeared to be Hasina’s own declaration that she wants to contest the cases against her in person rather than remain indefinitely in exile.