Bangladesh Tribunal Sentences Deposed PM Hasina To Death For Crimes Against Humanity

Bangladesh's deposed prime minister, Sheikh Hasina sentenced to death for crimes against humanity.

FILE- Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina speaks during a press conference in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Jan. 6, 2014.
FILE- Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina speaks during a press conference in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Jan. 6, 2014. (AP)
Published : November 17, 2025 at 2:33 PM IST

Dhaka: A special tribunal sentenced Bangladesh’s ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to death on charges of crimes against humanity involving last year’s mass uprising that ended her 15-year rule. The reading of the verdict on Monday from the tribunal in the capital, Dhaka, was broadcast live.

The interim government beefed up security ahead of the verdict, with soldiers, paramilitary border guards and police deployed in Dhaka and many other parts of the country. Hasina’s Awami League party has called for a nationwide shutdown to protest the verdict. Hasina, who has been in exile in India, was tried in absentia. She has called the tribunal a “kangaroo court” and denounced the appointment of a lawyer by the state to represent her.

SHEIKH HASINA SENTENCED TO DEATH
BANGLADESH
SHEIKH HASINA VERDICT NEWS
SHEIKH HASINA VERDICT LIVE
SHEIKH HASINA VERDICT

