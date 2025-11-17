ETV Bharat / international

Rigged Tribunal, Politically Motivated: Hasina On Death Sentence

New Delhi: Sentenced to death after a trial in absentia in Bangladesh, a defiant Sheikh Hasina on Monday charged that the judgement has been made by a "rigged tribunal" established and presided over by an "unelected government with no democratic mandate".

In a strongly-worded statement, the 78-year-old Awami League leader, who has been living in India since she was deposed as prime minister of Bangladesh on August 5 last year following massive violent protests, said the "politically motivated" verdict reveals the "brazen and murderous intent of extremist figures within the interim government" against her and her party.

"I wholly deny the accusations that have been made against me in the ICT," Hasina said after she was sentenced to death on Monday by the country's International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) for "crimes against humanity" over her government's crackdown on student-led protests last year.

She was earlier declared a fugitive by the court. In its verdict that followed a months-long trial, the ICT described her as the "mastermind and principal architect" of the violent repression that killed hundreds of protesters.

In her reaction, Hasina said the judgement has been made by a "rigged tribunal established and presided over by an unelected government with no democratic mandate".

"They are biased and politically motivated. In their distasteful call for the death penalty, they reveal the brazen and murderous intent of extremist figures within the interim government to remove Bangladesh's last elected prime minister, and to nullify the Awami League as a political force," she said in the statement.

Hasina said she was not afraid to face her "accusers" in a proper tribunal where the evidence can be weighed and tested fairly.

"That is why I have repeatedly challenged the interim government to bring these charges before the International Criminal Court (ICC) in the Hague." The verdict comes months before parliamentary elections in Bangladesh. Hasina's Awami League party has been barred from contesting the elections scheduled to be held in February.

She said millions of Bangladeshis toiling under the "chaotic, violent and socially-regressive" administration of Mohammad Yunus "will not be fooled by this attempt to short-change them of their democratic rights".