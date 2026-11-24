ETV Bharat / international

Sheikh Hasina To Return To Bangladesh On Dec 16 Victory Day; Likely To Be Arrested

File photo of ousted Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. ( AP )

Dhaka: Ousted Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina plans to return home from exile in India on Dec. 16, the day the country celebrates as Victory Day, when it won independence after a war with Pakistan.

Hasina went into exile in India on Aug. 5, 2024, after a student-led mass uprising forced her to end her 15-year rule. She was sentenced to death in absentia for crimes against humanity involving the uprising in which hundreds of protesters were killed. Hasina rejected the verdict and has said she is ready to fight the case once she is back.

Abu Abdullah M Saleh, press secretary to Bangladeshi Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, told The Associated Press that the government would stick to its position on Hasina's extradition as a convict. “My government's stand is very clear. She has been convicted in a tribunal. We have sought her extradition,” he said by phone. It is expected that Hasina would be arrested upon her return and sent to jail. A prosecutor had earlier said Hasina would not be able to appeal her death sentence as she missed the required deadline, and that there would be no legal basis to stop her execution. In Bangladesh, presidential clemency is allowed, but Hasina has never sought that in earlier statements and has rejected the verdict outright. In the statement Tuesday announcing the planned date of her return, she urged current Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to arrange her return on the national airline. “Since Sheikh Hasina was flown to India on a Bangladesh aircraft on August 5th, 2024, she now calls upon the government to arrange for her air transport from Delhi back to Dhaka,” spokesperson Syed Mozammel Ali said in the statement.