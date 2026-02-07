Sheikh Hasina To ETV Bharat: Upcoming Bangladesh Elections 'Staged Performance', New Govt To Face 'Crisis Of Authority'
Historically, when Bangladeshis cannot vote for the party of their choosing, they do not vote at all, says former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina.
Published : February 7, 2026 at 5:37 PM IST|
Updated : February 7, 2026 at 5:47 PM IST
Bangladesh will vote on February 12 in its first general elections since the ouster of the former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government in 2024.
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JIB) have emerged as the two main parties fighting the elections. Hasina'a Bangladesh Awami League has been barred from contesting the polls.
Hasina fled to India following weeks of violent protests and her resignation in August 2024, as her government was blamed for the crackdown on student protests in which as many as 1,400 were killed, according to a UN Human Rights report. She was eventually sentenced to death in absentia by Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal. The interim government is being headed by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus.
In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Sheikh Hasina shared her views on the upcoming elections, the verdict against her, the attacks on minorities in Bangladesh, and her advice to future Bangladesh leaders.
Excerpts from the interview:
Q) How should the international community interpret the elections in Bangladesh minus the Awami League?
Sheikh Hasina: The international community has and will continue to recognise these proceedings for what they are: a carefully staged performance designed to manufacture legitimacy for an illegitimate order and not a genuine expression of democratic will. The only voices in support of this ban are the ones who benefit from its existence. Ordinary Bangladeshis have been denied their fundamental democratic rights, all so that the Yunus administration can consolidate its grip on Bangladesh.
Consider the facts. An unelected administration, for which not a single Bangladeshi has ever cast a vote, has given itself the authority to ban the party that has been democratically elected nine times throughout our history, knowingly disenfranchising millions of people. Meanwhile, genuine independent candidates have been barred from participating, and parties have been forced to withdraw in the face of political persecution. Police are arresting anyone who attempts to purchase nomination forms unless they belong to BNP or Jamaat-aligned groups.
Historically, when Bangladeshis cannot vote for the party of their choosing, they do not vote at all. Whatever government emerges from this exercise will face an immediate crisis of authority. It will lack the mandate to make difficult decisions, to attract investment, to maintain stability, and to rule with any legitimacy. It cannot claim to represent a population who were excluded by design.
Despite these blatant abuses, the UN has disappointingly declined to send observers. The international community must insist on the basic standards it claims to uphold: that elections require genuine choice and that banning major parties is incompatible with democracy. I would urge democratic nations to judge these elections by the standards they would apply to themselves.
Q) How do you look at the verdict of the International Crimes Tribunal, which has sentenced you to death by hanging as the Tribunal found you guilty of crimes against humanity for ordering a crackdown against the student-led uprising?
Sheikh Hasina: This verdict was not justice, but a political assassination and I reject it entirely. The evidence consists of fragmentary material taken out of context, anonymous testimony from state employees under pressure to please the current administration, and recordings that have never been authenticated and have been deliberately misrepresented.
The proceedings were carried out in absentia at an unprecedented speed, while my political opponents staffed the court with their allies and denied me legal representation of my own choosing. Defence counsel considered sympathetic to the Awami League were struck off and replaced with state-appointed figures of minimal legal expertise. Government officials publicly declared my guilt before proceedings commenced, destroying any pretence of presumption of innocence.
The tribunal itself operates under an unelected government with no democratic mandate. It has prosecuted Awami League members while ignoring documented atrocities by those aligned with the current administration: the lynchings, acts of arson, and politically motivated arrests that Bangladeshis are witnessing each day.
To be very clear, I have never killed anyone, nor did I ever issue an order for the military or law enforcement to do so. I acted as any responsible head of state would do in the face of violence and the destruction of state infrastructure and sought to restore order and minimise any bloodshed or loss of life. This was a fast-moving and febrile situation, and there were breakdowns in law and order. But to characterise this as an attempt by an elected government to attack its own people is baseless and untrue. Indeed, one of my final acts in government was to establish an inquiry into the causes of death and to invite the UN to observe the events on the ground. This would have helped us understand who was responsible for this terrible loss of life. Disappointingly, Yunus dismantled this inquiry on taking power, no doubt because he knew it would inculpate him.
Q) At least 11 minority Hindu persons were killed in Bangladesh in little over a month, according to reports. Do you think that Bangladesh is now unsafe for religious minorities?
Sheikh Hasina: Bangladesh was founded as a secular republic, a place where people of all religions could live peacefully alongside each other. Today, that coexistence has been destroyed. In the first weeks after Yunus seized power, over 2,000 attacks targeting Hindus, Buddhists, Christians and indigenous communities were reported. These attacks have not stopped; they have only increased in intensity. The world was shocked when a Hindu garment worker was publicly lynched by his colleagues over accusations of blasphemy and his body tied to a tree. Human rights organisations have documented case after case and journalists, even under strict orders to stay silent, continue to share the truth. And yet the perpetrators face no consequences, emboldened by the Yunus regime that has granted the extremist forces responsible for these barbaric acts total impunity.
What we are seeing now is a pure product of the state's failure to uphold its most fundamental duty: to protect all citizens equally. When a government elevates extremists to cabinet positions, releases convicted terrorists from prison, and grants blanket immunity to those who commit atrocities, it sends an unmistakable signal. The work we did to uphold the secular foundations enshrined in our constitution is being systematically undone by those who benefit from division and fear.
Q) India, Pakistan, and China all loom large in Bangladesh's strategic imagination. Looking back, do you think Bangladesh's biggest challenge came from outside pressures, or from the way power was exercised at home, and how do you assess the closeness of the interim administration with Pakistan?
Sheikh Hasina: Our guiding principle was always friendship with all and malice toward none. We built deep partnerships with India based on geography, history, and mutual trust: trade, connectivity, and regional stability. We have always engaged constructively with China and Pakistan on economic development.
Bangladesh needs stable relationships with all neighbours. What concerns me about the current administration's rush toward Pakistan is not engagement itself, but the desperate and short-sighted attempt to realign our foreign policy without any democratic mandate. Pakistan has never acknowledged the genocide of 1971, yet Yunus courts Islamabad while his supporters attack Indian diplomatic premises and threaten to shelter separatist groups. This is not strategic balance; it is recklessness by an administration seeking any international validation it can find.
Strategic decisions that affect generations should not be made by an unelected government serving ideological interests. Extremists within this administration dream of undoing our secular foundations and our regional partnerships, but they are fighting against history. Once Bangladeshis can vote freely again, our foreign policy will return to serving national interests based on geographic realities and historical wisdom, not the fantasies of those who have temporarily seized power.
Q) The shooting and killing of National Citizen Party leaders like Motaleb Sikdar or Sharief Osman Hadi, who have been at the forefront of the Inquilab Mancha during the July 2024 agitation against your government, has already rocked Bangladesh. What would you say to young Bangladeshis who know your father as a founding hero, but know you mainly as a ruler they could not vote for or against?
Sheikh Hasina: The killing of Sharif Osman Hadi was tragic and reprehensible - another example of the lawlessness and electoral violence that has consumed Bangladesh under this interim government. Instead of a credible investigation into the rivalries among BNP, Jamaat and NCP candidates that incited this violence, the authorities allowed mobs to blame the Awami League, burn newspaper offices and attack diplomatic missions. This is not justice, it is organised chaos.
Throughout Bangladesh’s history, the Awami League contested elections and consistently won them. We were validated by electoral mandates nine times. When opposition parties chose to boycott, as the BNP did on several occasions, that was their decision to deny voters a meaningful choice, not ours. We never banned our opponents from participating. We never detained hundreds of thousands of citizens for their political beliefs. We never tore up the Constitution to exclude those who disagreed with us.
My father gave his life for an independent Bangladesh where democracy, secularism, and pluralism would flourish. I devoted my career to building on that foundation, encouraging political participation, devising policies that worked for ordinary people, driving forward an economy that grew at a remarkable pace, lifting millions from poverty, and ensuring that people of all faiths could coexist peacefully. These were not the achievements of one person. They belonged to the ordinary Bangladeshi people.
The youth of Bangladesh, like many young people across our region, are rightly frustrated by the lack of economic opportunity. They dream of a fair and just society that offers them opportunity. But even they can see for themselves that Bangladesh today is not the utopia they were promised. Unemployment continues to rise, dissent is brutally crushed, political allegiance has become a crime punishable by imprisonment, democratic participation is controlled by a small elite, religious minorities live in fear, and mob violence is a daily reality. These are not the values that my father and his generation fought for in 1971.
Q) You often highlighted environmental protection in coastal zones. St Martin's Island is often described as an ecological jewel, but also widely discussed in strategic circles. During your tenure, how did you assess its relevance in the Bay of Bengal's emerging security architecture?
Sheikh Hasina: St Martin's Island is indeed an ecological treasure; our only coral island and home to unique marine biodiversity that we worked to protect. Environmental stewardship was central to our governance, from coastal zone management to our leadership on climate adaptation. Bangladesh, after all, stands among the nations most vulnerable to rising seas.
We have always approached questions concerning our territory and maritime zones with a clear principle: Bangladesh's sovereignty is non-negotiable, and our strategic assets must serve the interests of our country and its people.
Q) You ruled Bangladesh longer than any other leader. Looking back, do you regret not creating enough political space for a credible opposition, and if you had to advise future Bangladeshi leaders, what would you warn them against most strongly?
Sheikh Hasina: The Awami League was elected nine times by the people of Bangladesh, who trusted us repeatedly to lead the country to prosperity. We did not seize power through unconstitutional means; we contested elections and won them time and again. If opposition parties chose to boycott elections and deny their supporters their right to vote, that is their decision. We did not ban them from participating. They chose exclusion, then blamed us for their absence.
During our time in government, we welcomed criticism and encouraged honest dialogue. Journalists operated without fear and dissenting voices were protected, not prosecuted. Compare that to today, where hundreds of journalists have lost their jobs, where media offices have been burned, where an entire political party has been banned, and where over 152,000 people are held in custody on fabricated charges for their political beliefs.
No government is without flaws. Democracy requires constant attention, humility, and the willingness to listen. Stability cannot be purchased by accommodating those who reject democratic principles entirely. Extremism cannot be appeased into moderation. It must be contained through strong institutions and an unwavering commitment to constitutional values.
Whoever leads Bangladesh must not forget that legitimacy flows from the people. The moment a leader begins to believe their authority comes from the mere occupation of office, they have already begun to fail.
