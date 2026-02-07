ETV Bharat / international

Sheikh Hasina To ETV Bharat: Upcoming Bangladesh Elections 'Staged Performance', New Govt To Face 'Crisis Of Authority'

File - Sheikh Hasina gestures while speaking to the media, a day after she won the 12th parliamentary elections, in Dhaka on January 8, 2024. ( AFP )

Bangladesh will vote on February 12 in its first general elections since the ouster of the former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government in 2024.

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JIB) have emerged as the two main parties fighting the elections. Hasina'a Bangladesh Awami League has been barred from contesting the polls.

Hasina fled to India following weeks of violent protests and her resignation in August 2024, as her government was blamed for the crackdown on student protests in which as many as 1,400 were killed, according to a UN Human Rights report. She was eventually sentenced to death in absentia by Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal. The interim government is being headed by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Sheikh Hasina shared her views on the upcoming elections, the verdict against her, the attacks on minorities in Bangladesh, and her advice to future Bangladesh leaders.

Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus speaks during the funeral of Osman Hadi, a key leader in the protests against Sheikh Hasina, who died on 18 December, in Dhaka. (Chief Adviser's Press Wing/ANI)

Excerpts from the interview:

Q) How should the international community interpret the elections in Bangladesh minus the Awami League?

Sheikh Hasina: The international community has and will continue to recognise these proceedings for what they are: a carefully staged performance designed to manufacture legitimacy for an illegitimate order and not a genuine expression of democratic will. The only voices in support of this ban are the ones who benefit from its existence. Ordinary Bangladeshis have been denied their fundamental democratic rights, all so that the Yunus administration can consolidate its grip on Bangladesh.

Consider the facts. An unelected administration, for which not a single Bangladeshi has ever cast a vote, has given itself the authority to ban the party that has been democratically elected nine times throughout our history, knowingly disenfranchising millions of people. Meanwhile, genuine independent candidates have been barred from participating, and parties have been forced to withdraw in the face of political persecution. Police are arresting anyone who attempts to purchase nomination forms unless they belong to BNP or Jamaat-aligned groups.

Historically, when Bangladeshis cannot vote for the party of their choosing, they do not vote at all. Whatever government emerges from this exercise will face an immediate crisis of authority. It will lack the mandate to make difficult decisions, to attract investment, to maintain stability, and to rule with any legitimacy. It cannot claim to represent a population who were excluded by design.

Despite these blatant abuses, the UN has disappointingly declined to send observers. The international community must insist on the basic standards it claims to uphold: that elections require genuine choice and that banning major parties is incompatible with democracy. I would urge democratic nations to judge these elections by the standards they would apply to themselves.

Sheikh Hasina greets as she arrives for her ceremonial reception, at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi on June 22, 2024. (ANI)

Q) How do you look at the verdict of the International Crimes Tribunal, which has sentenced you to death by hanging as the Tribunal found you guilty of crimes against humanity for ordering a crackdown against the student-led uprising?

Sheikh Hasina: This verdict was not justice, but a political assassination and I reject it entirely. The evidence consists of fragmentary material taken out of context, anonymous testimony from state employees under pressure to please the current administration, and recordings that have never been authenticated and have been deliberately misrepresented.

The proceedings were carried out in absentia at an unprecedented speed, while my political opponents staffed the court with their allies and denied me legal representation of my own choosing. Defence counsel considered sympathetic to the Awami League were struck off and replaced with state-appointed figures of minimal legal expertise. Government officials publicly declared my guilt before proceedings commenced, destroying any pretence of presumption of innocence.

The tribunal itself operates under an unelected government with no democratic mandate. It has prosecuted Awami League members while ignoring documented atrocities by those aligned with the current administration: the lynchings, acts of arson, and politically motivated arrests that Bangladeshis are witnessing each day.

The funeral procession of Osman Hadi, a key leader in the protests against Sheikh Hasina, who died on 18 December. (Chief Adviser's Press Wing/ANI)

To be very clear, I have never killed anyone, nor did I ever issue an order for the military or law enforcement to do so. I acted as any responsible head of state would do in the face of violence and the destruction of state infrastructure and sought to restore order and minimise any bloodshed or loss of life. This was a fast-moving and febrile situation, and there were breakdowns in law and order. But to characterise this as an attempt by an elected government to attack its own people is baseless and untrue. Indeed, one of my final acts in government was to establish an inquiry into the causes of death and to invite the UN to observe the events on the ground. This would have helped us understand who was responsible for this terrible loss of life. Disappointingly, Yunus dismantled this inquiry on taking power, no doubt because he knew it would inculpate him.