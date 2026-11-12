ETV Bharat / international

Sheikh Hasina's Extradition Continues To Pose A Test For India-Bangladesh Ties

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrives to attend The Queen's Dinner during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in London on April 19, 2018. ( AP )

New Delhi: India’s decision to treat Bangladesh’s demand for the extradition of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as a legal matter, rather than make any political commitment on her possible handover, reflects New Delhi’s attempt to balance its treaty obligations, domestic legal considerations and wider strategic interests in its neighbourhood.

Her efforts to obtain a new Bangladeshi passport and national identity card have brought the question of her return, and the accompanying extradition demand, back into the centre of bilateral diplomacy.

New Delhi has maintained its position that Hasina’s extradition would be dealt with in accordance with the applicable legal framework, and has avoided either accepting Bangladesh’s demand or rejecting it outright.

“On extradition of Sheikh Hasina, I have told you that this is a legal matter and the issue will be dealt (with) accordingly,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in response to a question during a regular briefing here Tuesday.

Asked whether extradition could proceed without a valid passport, Jaiswal described the issue as technical and legal, observing that travel documents are required for people to travel.

The immediate issue is therefore no longer confined to the legal status of a former head of government. It has become a test of whether India and Bangladesh can prevent a politically charged individual case from determining the direction of their broader relationship.

Legal obligations versus political considerations

At the heart of the controversy is the India-Bangladesh Extradition Treaty, signed in January 2013 and brought into force in October that year. The agreement was subsequently amended in 2016 to simplify extradition procedures and strengthen cooperation against criminal activities and terrorism.

The treaty provides for the reciprocal extradition of individuals who have been charged with, prosecuted for or convicted of extraditable offences in either country. Under Article 2, an extraditable offence generally involves conduct punishable by imprisonment for at least one year under the laws of both countries.

However, the treaty does not make extradition automatic. It provides certain grounds on which the requested country can refuse to surrender an individual.

Article 6 incorporates an exception for offences of a political character, although it specifically excludes several serious offences, including murder, culpable homicide, kidnapping and certain terrorism-related offences, from the definition of political offences.

More importantly, Article 8 provides grounds for refusal where extradition would be unjust or oppressive, including where the accusation has not been made in good faith in the interests of justice.

Article 7 also provides for the possibility of refusal where the individual sought may be tried in the courts of the requested country, with the case then being referred to the competent authorities for consideration of prosecution.

These provisions are particularly relevant to Hasina’s case because the legal proceedings against her involve allegations arising from the violent suppression of the student-led uprising in July-August 2024.

Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal sentenced her to death in absentia in November 2025 in a case relating to the crackdown in which an estimated 1,400 people were killed. Hasina has denied wrongdoing and rejected the legitimacy of the proceedings.

Consequently, New Delhi faces the difficult task of examining not merely the existence of a Bangladeshi judicial order but also the legal circumstances surrounding the proceedings, the applicable treaty provisions and the requirements of Indian law.

The distinction is important. India’s statement that the matter will be dealt with as a legal issue does not amount to an assurance that Hasina will be extradited. Equally, it does not constitute a rejection of Bangladesh's request.

A political irritant in an already strained relationship

The Hasina issue has become a major source of friction between New Delhi and Dhaka following the collapse of her government on August 5, 2024.

For more than a decade, India and Bangladesh enjoyed a period of expanding cooperation under Hasina’s leadership. Her government worked closely with New Delhi on security, counterterrorism, connectivity and economic cooperation. India regarded Bangladesh as an important partner in maintaining stability in its northeastern region and advancing its Neighbourhood First and Act East policies.

The relationship also witnessed significant progress in cross-border railway connectivity, road infrastructure, inland waterways, electricity transmission and trade facilitation.

However, Hasina’s departure and the political transition in Dhaka fundamentally altered the political environment in which this partnership had operated.

The interim administration led by Muhammad Yunus adopted a more critical approach towards India, with Hasina’s continued presence in New Delhi becoming a recurring point of contention. The subsequent election and the formation of the government led by Tarique Rahman have opened another chapter in bilateral relations. Nevertheless, the extradition question remains a significant obstacle to rebuilding political confidence.

The challenge of balancing relations with the new government and Hasina's legacy

One of India’s principal diplomatic challenges is to establish a constructive relationship with the new political leadership in Bangladesh without allowing the Hasina issue to dictate the entire bilateral agenda.