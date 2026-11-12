Sheikh Hasina's Extradition Continues To Pose A Test For India-Bangladesh Ties
New Delhi has maintained that Hasina’s extradition would be dealt with in accordance with the applicable legal framework.
Published : November 12, 2026 at 4:43 PM IST
New Delhi: India’s decision to treat Bangladesh’s demand for the extradition of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as a legal matter, rather than make any political commitment on her possible handover, reflects New Delhi’s attempt to balance its treaty obligations, domestic legal considerations and wider strategic interests in its neighbourhood.
Her efforts to obtain a new Bangladeshi passport and national identity card have brought the question of her return, and the accompanying extradition demand, back into the centre of bilateral diplomacy.
New Delhi has maintained its position that Hasina’s extradition would be dealt with in accordance with the applicable legal framework, and has avoided either accepting Bangladesh’s demand or rejecting it outright.
“On extradition of Sheikh Hasina, I have told you that this is a legal matter and the issue will be dealt (with) accordingly,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in response to a question during a regular briefing here Tuesday.
Asked whether extradition could proceed without a valid passport, Jaiswal described the issue as technical and legal, observing that travel documents are required for people to travel.
The immediate issue is therefore no longer confined to the legal status of a former head of government. It has become a test of whether India and Bangladesh can prevent a politically charged individual case from determining the direction of their broader relationship.
Legal obligations versus political considerations
At the heart of the controversy is the India-Bangladesh Extradition Treaty, signed in January 2013 and brought into force in October that year. The agreement was subsequently amended in 2016 to simplify extradition procedures and strengthen cooperation against criminal activities and terrorism.
The treaty provides for the reciprocal extradition of individuals who have been charged with, prosecuted for or convicted of extraditable offences in either country. Under Article 2, an extraditable offence generally involves conduct punishable by imprisonment for at least one year under the laws of both countries.
However, the treaty does not make extradition automatic. It provides certain grounds on which the requested country can refuse to surrender an individual.
Article 6 incorporates an exception for offences of a political character, although it specifically excludes several serious offences, including murder, culpable homicide, kidnapping and certain terrorism-related offences, from the definition of political offences.
More importantly, Article 8 provides grounds for refusal where extradition would be unjust or oppressive, including where the accusation has not been made in good faith in the interests of justice.
Article 7 also provides for the possibility of refusal where the individual sought may be tried in the courts of the requested country, with the case then being referred to the competent authorities for consideration of prosecution.
These provisions are particularly relevant to Hasina’s case because the legal proceedings against her involve allegations arising from the violent suppression of the student-led uprising in July-August 2024.
Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal sentenced her to death in absentia in November 2025 in a case relating to the crackdown in which an estimated 1,400 people were killed. Hasina has denied wrongdoing and rejected the legitimacy of the proceedings.
Consequently, New Delhi faces the difficult task of examining not merely the existence of a Bangladeshi judicial order but also the legal circumstances surrounding the proceedings, the applicable treaty provisions and the requirements of Indian law.
The distinction is important. India’s statement that the matter will be dealt with as a legal issue does not amount to an assurance that Hasina will be extradited. Equally, it does not constitute a rejection of Bangladesh's request.
A political irritant in an already strained relationship
The Hasina issue has become a major source of friction between New Delhi and Dhaka following the collapse of her government on August 5, 2024.
For more than a decade, India and Bangladesh enjoyed a period of expanding cooperation under Hasina’s leadership. Her government worked closely with New Delhi on security, counterterrorism, connectivity and economic cooperation. India regarded Bangladesh as an important partner in maintaining stability in its northeastern region and advancing its Neighbourhood First and Act East policies.
The relationship also witnessed significant progress in cross-border railway connectivity, road infrastructure, inland waterways, electricity transmission and trade facilitation.
However, Hasina’s departure and the political transition in Dhaka fundamentally altered the political environment in which this partnership had operated.
The interim administration led by Muhammad Yunus adopted a more critical approach towards India, with Hasina’s continued presence in New Delhi becoming a recurring point of contention. The subsequent election and the formation of the government led by Tarique Rahman have opened another chapter in bilateral relations. Nevertheless, the extradition question remains a significant obstacle to rebuilding political confidence.
The challenge of balancing relations with the new government and Hasina's legacy
One of India’s principal diplomatic challenges is to establish a constructive relationship with the new political leadership in Bangladesh without allowing the Hasina issue to dictate the entire bilateral agenda.
New Delhi has historically viewed Bangladesh as one of its most important neighbours. The two countries share a border of approximately 4,096 km, making cooperation on border security, illegal trafficking, smuggling, migration and cross-border criminal networks essential to their respective national interests.
During Hasina’s tenure, Bangladesh extended cooperation in addressing insurgent networks operating in India’s Northeast. This helped New Delhi improve security conditions in the region and facilitated greater economic integration between the Northeast and the wider subcontinent.
India would naturally want to preserve these security gains irrespective of the political leadership in Dhaka.
At the same time, the new government in Bangladesh would expect India to recognise its political authority and respond to its concerns, including the extradition request.
The challenge is that an outright rejection of the demand could deepen mistrust in Dhaka, while an unconditional handover could generate legal and diplomatic complications for New Delhi.
It could also affect India’s credibility as a country that emphasises due process, judicial safeguards and respect for legal institutions in international affairs.
Conversely, a decision to extradite Hasina would need to be supported by a clear legal determination under the treaty and Indian law. It would be difficult to separate such a decision from the wider political consequences, particularly given the severity of the sentence imposed on her in absentia and the continuing controversy surrounding the proceedings.
Thus, the External Affairs Ministry’s formulation provides diplomatic space for India to examine the request without prematurely committing itself to a particular outcome.
Economic and connectivity interests cannot be held hostage to the extradition dispute
The significance of the Hasina issue becomes clearer when viewed against the scale of India’s economic and strategic interests in Bangladesh. Bangladesh is India’s largest trading partner in South Asia, while India is among Bangladesh’s major trading partners in Asia. Bilateral trade, which encompasses a wide range of goods, provides an important economic stake for both countries.
India has also invested considerable diplomatic and financial resources in developing connectivity with Bangladesh. The restoration of cross-border railway links, development of road networks, inland waterways, access to Bangladeshi ports and electricity transmission arrangements have helped strengthen regional economic integration. These arrangements are particularly important for India’s northeastern states, which can benefit from access to Bangladeshi territory and ports for more efficient movement of goods and passengers.
India supplies electricity to Bangladesh through cross-border transmission networks, creating important interdependencies. A deterioration in political relations could complicate the functioning of these arrangements, affect new investments and weaken the prospects of further economic integration.
Another major issue is water sharing. The Ganga Water Sharing Treaty, signed in 1996 for 30 years, is due to expire on December 12 this year. Its renewal requires sustained diplomatic engagement, particularly given the importance of the Ganga to agriculture, irrigation and livelihoods in Bangladesh and eastern India.
“The Ganga Waters Treaty is going to lapse in December this year. But negotiations have not yet started for renewing it. It means that India-Bangladesh relations will be in a lot of trouble," said Prabir De, professor at the New Delhi-based Research and Information System for Developing Nations (RIS) think tank.
China’s growing economic and strategic engagement with Bangladesh adds another dimension to India’s calculations. Beijing has been an important source of infrastructure investment, defence equipment and development assistance to Dhaka.
Still, neither country has an overriding interest in allowing the extradition dispute to undermine the wider framework of bilateral cooperation.
The risk of domestic political pressures in Bangladesh
The extradition question is also important because of the domestic political environment in Bangladesh.
Hasina’s Awami League has been banned from political activities, while several of its leaders have been arrested or have left the country. The former Prime Minister’s continued presence in India has become a politically sensitive issue for the ruling establishment in Dhaka.
For the Tarique Rahman government, pursuing accountability for alleged crimes committed during the previous administration is an important element of its political position. Its handling of the Hasina question will therefore be closely watched by political supporters, opposition groups and sections of the public.
At the same time, Bangladesh needs political stability to consolidate its democratic transition and address economic and governance challenges.
Hasina’s possible return could become a source of renewed political mobilisation. Her supporters could view it as an opportunity to revive the Awami League’s political presence. At the same time, opponents could regard her return as an attempt to undermine the political changes that followed the 2024 uprising.
The possibility of renewed demonstrations and political tensions cannot be discounted. India would be particularly concerned about any instability spilling over into bilateral relations, especially along the long and sensitive land border. The future course of India-Bangladesh relations will depend considerably on how the two governments manage the extradition issue.
For India, the challenge is to reconcile its treaty obligations with the need to protect its wider national and strategic interests. For Bangladesh, it is to pursue accountability for alleged crimes committed during the previous administration without reducing its relationship with its largest immediate neighbour to a single contentious issue.
The larger diplomatic imperative is to prevent the extradition dispute from becoming a permanent obstacle to bilateral engagement. New Delhi’s insistence on treating the matter as a legal issue gives both sides room for manoeuvre. Whether that space can be converted into a broader political understanding will help determine the future direction of India-Bangladesh relations.