Sheikh Hasina's Death Sentence 'Completely Political Verdict': Jailed ISKCON Priest's Lawyer Rabindranath Ghosh
Sheikh Hasina has been sentenced to death by Bangladesh's ICT for "crimes against humanity" over her government's brutal crackdown on student-led protests last year.
Published : November 19, 2025 at 7:54 AM IST
Barrackpore (North 24 Parganas): Senior advocate Rabindranath Ghosh, the counsel representing jailed ISKCON priest Chinmoy Krishna Das, has strongly criticised the death sentence handed to former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, calling the judgment "completely political".
Speaking to media in Bhatpara, Barrackpore, Ghosh said the trial was not fair and the verdict would create obstacles to justice. "There can be anger and resentment towards someone. That does not mean that he/she should be sentenced to death without a fair trial. I think this is not an ordinary verdict. This sentence has been given for political purposes," he said.
Ghosh also believes that Sheikh Hasina will be asked to be brought to Bangladesh for execution, but said it is so far unclear how the sentence would be implemented. "The verdict can be implemented only when Hasina can be brought to Bangladesh. Even if she cannot be brought to Bangladesh, this sentence against her will still remain in effect," he said.
It is worth noting that in July last year, the country along the banks of the Padma River was in turmoil due to the anti-quota movement. It gradually took the form of a destructive movement. The then Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, tried to suppress that movement with strict measures but to no avail. In August, she eventually had to flee Bangladesh and cross into India.
Following this, trials began on multiple charges including allegations that she ordered police to shoot at students and committed crimes against humanity.
After a long hearing on Monday, the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) in Bangladesh convicted Hasina and the then home minister on charges including incitement, ordering murder, and failing to stop police repression, and sentenced them to death.
Ghosh said judges have legal power to pronounce sentences even in the absence of a fugitive accused, but argued that sentencing someone to death requires following specific rules and procedures, which, he alleged, were not observed in this case. "When it comes to imposing the death sentence, certain rules and regulations have to be followed. I am unable to accept this verdict," he said.
He added that Hasina can appeal the sentence in a Bangladeshi court and will be given one month to file an appeal. But he warned that if she returns to Bangladesh in person she could be arrested. "Law is applicable to everyone. Be it in Bangladesh or India or in any place in the world, law runs at its own pace. The death sentence given to Hasina is quite worrying. She can appeal against this verdict in the Bangladesh court. She will get a month to do so. However, if she goes to Bangladesh in person, she may be arrested," he added.
Mentioning the contribution of Hasina's father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the independence of Bangladesh, Rabindranath Ghosh said, "Sheikh Hasina's father was the main architect behind the independence of Bangladesh. At his call, millions of people participated in the liberation war of 1971. We also joined at that time to liberate the subjugated Bangladesh. Therefore, we must not forget this."
On the other hand, even after almost a year, ISKCON monk Chinmoy Krishna Das has not been released yet. He was arrested by the Bangladesh police on charges of sedition. Even though bail was granted to him, he is still in prison as the Appellate Division of Bangladesh's Supreme Court stayed his bail.
Notably, Hasina, 78, who has been living in India since her government was toppled on August 5 last year, was on Monday (Nov 17, 2025) sentenced to death in absentia by Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal for "crimes against humanity" over her government's brutal crackdown on the student-led protests. Hasina's aide and former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal was also sentenced to death on similar charges.
