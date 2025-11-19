ETV Bharat / international

Sheikh Hasina's Death Sentence 'Completely Political Verdict': Jailed ISKCON Priest's Lawyer Rabindranath Ghosh

Barrackpore (North 24 Parganas): Senior advocate Rabindranath Ghosh, the counsel representing jailed ISKCON priest Chinmoy Krishna Das, has strongly criticised the death sentence handed to former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, calling the judgment "completely political".

Speaking to media in Bhatpara, Barrackpore, Ghosh said the trial was not fair and the verdict would create obstacles to justice. "There can be anger and resentment towards someone. That does not mean that he/she should be sentenced to death without a fair trial. I think this is not an ordinary verdict. This sentence has been given for political purposes," he said.

Ghosh also believes that Sheikh Hasina will be asked to be brought to Bangladesh for execution, but said it is so far unclear how the sentence would be implemented. "The verdict can be implemented only when Hasina can be brought to Bangladesh. Even if she cannot be brought to Bangladesh, this sentence against her will still remain in effect," he said.

It is worth noting that in July last year, the country along the banks of the Padma River was in turmoil due to the anti-quota movement. It gradually took the form of a destructive movement. The then Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, tried to suppress that movement with strict measures but to no avail. In August, she eventually had to flee Bangladesh and cross into India.

Following this, trials began on multiple charges including allegations that she ordered police to shoot at students and committed crimes against humanity.

After a long hearing on Monday, the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) in Bangladesh convicted Hasina and the then home minister on charges including incitement, ordering murder, and failing to stop police repression, and sentenced them to death.