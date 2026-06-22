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Sharif Hails Progress In US-Iran Talks, Says Roadmap Agreed For Final Deal In 60 Days

FILE- Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ( ANI )

By PTI 2 Min Read

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday thanked all stakeholders involved in the US-Iran peace talks held in Switzerland, saying the negotiations had made "encouraging progress". In a social media post, Sharif said the first high-level committee meeting under the framework of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) concluded successfully in Burgenstock. "The discussions were held in a positive and constructive atmosphere and yielded encouraging progress, including agreement on a roadmap toward a final deal within 60 days, the establishment of a High-Level Committee to provide political oversight, and the commencement of further technical talks,” he said. The prime minister commended the leadership of both the US and Iran for their continued commitment to constructive engagement and thanked "all brotherly and friendly countries" for their support in advancing the "historic process".