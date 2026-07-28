ETV Bharat / international

Sharif’s PML-N Wins 9 Out Of 13 Seats In First Phase Of PoK Polls Amid Rigging Allegations

Women stand in a queue to cast their ballots at a polling station during the first phase of regional elections in Pakistan-administered Kashmir's Mirpur on July 27, 2026 ( AFP )

Islamabad: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) won nine out of 13 seats in the first phase of elections held in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, the Election Commission said on Tuesday.

There were allegations of massive rigging in the first phase of the polls held on Monday, in which the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) won the remaining seats. The elections for 45 contesting seats in the so-called legislative assembly in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir are happening in three phases between July 27 and August 10.

India maintains that the entire Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh are integral and inalienable parts of it. New Delhi also asserts that Pakistan has been in “illegal and forcible occupation” of parts of these Union Territories.

According to preliminary results issued by the Election Commission on Tuesday, the PML-N led by the Sharif brothers - Nawaz and Shehbaz - emerged as the winner in nine constituencies while the PPP led by the Bhuttos secured four seats.

Both parties are coalition partners at the federal level.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf has boycotted the polls.

There are 53 seats in the so-called Pakistan-occupied Kashmir legislative assembly - 45 are directly elected, while eight are reserved for women, technocrats and clerics.