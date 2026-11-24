ETV Bharat / international

Shanghai Party Chief Chen Jining Under Probe In China's Widening Anti-Graft Drive

FILE - Chen Jining, Communist Party Secretary for Shanghai attends a deliberation on the government work report, on the sideline of the National People's Congress at the Beijing Hotel, March 6, 2025. ( AP )

Beijing: China's anti-corruption campaign has reached the upper echelons of the ruling Communist Party, with Shanghai party chief Chen Jining, a member of the party's elite Politburo, placed under investigation, according to an official statement on Tuesday.

Chen, 62, who is the secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Shanghai Municipal Committee, is being investigated for suspected serious violations of party discipline and laws, the statement said.

The probe is being conducted by the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision, state-run Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday.

The Shanghai party chief is among the most influential provincial-level leaders in China, heading the country's financial and commercial hub. The post has traditionally been regarded as one of the most powerful positions in the party hierarchy.

President Xi Jinping and former president Jiang Zemin both headed the Shanghai party organisation before moving to Beijing to take over the top party leadership.

Chen is the fourth member of the current Politburo, whose term began in 2022, to be placed under investigation, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported.

It said such action against so many members of the party's top decision-making body in a single term was unprecedented in decades. The Politburo is the highest political decision-making body of the CCP. Its members serve five-year terms.

According to local media reports, Chen's last public appearance was on November 19, when he visited the state-owned China COSCO Shipping Corporation in Shanghai.

He is the first sitting Shanghai party chief to be placed under investigation since Chen Liangyu was removed from office in 2006.

The action comes as the CPC has renewed its push against corruption following a key meeting of its Central Committee in October, which resolved to intensify the campaign launched by Xi after he came to power in 2012.