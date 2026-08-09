ETV Bharat / international

Shanghai Cancels At least 1,300 Flights As Typhoon Dolphin Hits China's Eastern Coast

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a man walks against strong wind and rain as Typhoon Dolphin makes landfall at Dongsha community in Yuhuan, Taizhou, eastern China's Zhejiang Province on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026. ( AP )

Beijing: Typhoon Dolphin hit China's eastern coast on Sunday evening after forcing over 300,000 people to preemptively relocate and Shanghai's two airports to cancel more than 1,300 flights. The storm brought heavy rains to northern Taiwan the day before.

In the Philippines, five people were rescued and seven remained missing after a landslide that hit three houses in the northern mountain resort city of Baguio on Sunday. The landslide was set off by days of heavy monsoon rains, which had been intensified by Dolphin, officials said.

Dolphin hit the Chinese city of Taizhou in Zhejiang province and the northern parts of neighboring Fujian province, bringing strong winds, estimated at 151 kph (93 mph) when it made landfall, and massive waves to the city's coastline. Heavy rains have created a risk of severe flooding in Zhejiang, and authorities have warned of severe landslide risks.

Shanghai's Hongqiao and Pudong airports canceled about 60% of Sunday's expected flights, according to the Paper, the city's state media.

Forecasters in China predicted that areas could see 200-400 millimeters (7.9–15.7 inches) of rainfall over the next few days.