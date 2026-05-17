ETV Bharat / international

At Least 4 People Killed In One Of The Largest Ukrainian Drone Strikes On Russia

In this handout photograph posted on the official Telegram channel of Moscow Region Governor Andrey Vorobyov on May 17, 2026, Russian rescuers work in a heavily damaged house following an air attack at an undisclosed location in the Moscow region, amid the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian conflict. ( AFP )

Kyiv: At least four people, including three near Moscow, died in one of the largest Ukrainian overnight attacks against Russia since the start of the war, according to Russian local authorities.

A woman was killed after a drone hit her home in Khimki, a city just northwest of Moscow, and two men died in the village of Pogorelki, 10 km (6 miles) north of the capital, according to local Gov.

Andrei Vorobyev. In social media updates, Vorobyev said Ukrainian drones had also damaged unspecified “infrastructure” and several high-rises. In Moscow itself, at least 12 people were wounded in the nighttime strike, mostly near the entrance to the city’s oil refinery, mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported. Sobyanin reported that the “technology” of the refinery has not been damaged.