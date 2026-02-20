ETV Bharat / international

6 Women Killed In California Avalanche Were Among 8 Close Friends And Experienced Skiers On Trip

Soda Springs: Six women killed in the deadliest avalanche in the U.S. in decades were part of a close-knit group of friends who were experienced backcountry skiers and understood the dangers of the wilderness of California's Sierra Nevada, their families said Thursday.

Two of the friends got out alive and were rescued along with four others, including one guide, after Tuesday's avalanche. A total of eight people were killed. One more person is missing and presumed dead.

"We are devastated beyond words," the families said in a statement released through a spokesperson. “Our focus right now is supporting our children through this incredible tragedy and honoring the lives of these extraordinary women. They were all mothers, wives and friends, all of whom connected through the love of the outdoors.”

The six killed lived in the Bay Area, Idaho and near Lake Tahoe. They are Carrie Atkin, Liz Clabaugh, Danielle Keatley, Kate Morse, Caroline Sekar and Kate Vitt, the families said, asking for privacy as they grieve. They added that they “have many unanswered questions." The families said the trip was well organized in advance and the women were equipped with avalanche safety equipment.

“They were experienced backcountry skiers who deeply respected the mountains,” the statement said. “They were trained and prepared for backcountry travel and trusted their professional guides on this trip.”

What the guides and their tour company knew about the warnings and risks from a powerful winter storm that blasted the mountains during the trip and why they pressed on is now part of investigations.

It will be at least another day before crews can attempt to recover the bodies and continue the search for the ninth person, said Ashley Quadros, a spokesperson for the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office. “We are on the mountain, but they are not going to be able to safely reach them,” she said Thursday. “The weather conditions are really dangerous.”

Several more feet of snow could fall around Lake Tahoe on Thursday and continue to destabilize the fragile snowpack, according to the Sierra Avalanche Center. It said that wind gusts along the ridgetops could reach 60 mph (100 kph) and warned there's a high risk of large avalanches through at least Friday morning. Tahoe National Forest lands in the Castle Peak area were also closed to the public until March 15. The names of the other victims have not been released.

Avalanche victims were from a ‘connected community’

The 15 skiers began their three-day trip on Sunday just as warnings about the storm were intensifying. They spent the weekend staying along Frog Lake in high country huts accessible only by challenging trails. Some have ties with the elite Sugar Bowl Academy.

Perched on Donner Summit, the academy is a private boarding and day school for competitive skiers and snowboarders. Its former students include multiple Olympians. “This tragedy has affected each and every one of us,” Sugar Bowl Academy executive director Stephen McMahon said in the statement.