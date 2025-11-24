ETV Bharat / international

4 UK Police Officers Face Misconduct Charges In Harshita Brella Murder Case

London: Four police officers in the UK have been accused of misconduct on Monday over their handling of abuse allegations reported by Harshita Brella, the Delhi woman later found dead in a car boot with her husband Pankaj Lamba on the run as the main suspect.

The UK’s Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) concluded that the Northamptonshire Police officers had a case to answer after the 24-year-old had reached out the force to report domestic abuse suffered at the hands of Lamba at their home in in Corby, Northamptonshire, in the East Midlands region of England.

A manhunt remains ongoing since her body was recovered in London on November 14 last year, with Lamba believed to have fled the UK for India.

“This is a harrowing case in which a young woman was killed not long after arriving in the UK to start a new life. Our thoughts remain with Ms Brella’s family and friends as they seek justice for what happened,” said IOPC Director of Engagement Derrick Campbell.

“Our independent investigation examined Northamptonshire Police’s response to the disclosure made by Ms Brella that she’d suffered domestic abuse. It has scrutinised their investigation strategy, actions taken, communication with the victim, and any safeguarding considerations,” he said.

“After a thorough review of the evidence, we have determined four officers should face disciplinary proceedings. It will be for a police disciplinary panel to determine whether the allegations are proven,” he added.

According to the IOPC’s investigation, on August 29 last year Brella reported to Northamptonshire Police that she had suffered domestic abuse by her then husband Pankaj Lamba.

The suspect was arrested on September 3, 2024, and released on police bail, with conditions not to contact his wife, and issued with a Domestic Violence Protection Order (DVPO).

Brella’s body was found in the boot of a Vauxhall Corsa in Ilford, east London, on November 14, 2024. The police suspect that she was strangled at her home in Northamptonshire on the evening of November 10 last year before the body was driven to London. The IOPC began an independent investigation on November 20 last year following a referral from Northamptonshire Police.