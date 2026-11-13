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74 Terrorists Killed In Multiple Operations: Pakistani Army

Representational Image ( IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Islamabad: Pakistani security forces have killed at least 74 terrorists in multiple intelligence-based operations in the restive Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces, the army said on Friday.

The operations were carried out from November 3 onwards in the Kurram area of Quetta district in Balochistan, as well as in Mir Ali and Orakzai areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Inter-Services Public Relations - the military’s media wing - said in a statement.

During the conduct of these intelligence-based operations, multiple terrorist hideouts were effectively engaged, and after multiple engagements, 31 Tehreek-e-Taliban terrorists were killed, it said, adding that weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from them. In separate operations, the military said security forces neutralised 35 terrorists in Mir Ali and eight in Orakzai areas over the past 48 hours.