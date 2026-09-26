ETV Bharat / international

33 Terrorists Killed In Counter-Terrorism Operations In Balochistan This Week: Pak Army

Islamabad: Pakistani security forces have killed at least 33 terrorists in counter-terrorism operations in the restive Balochistan province this week, the army said on Friday. It said that terrorists belonging to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and Baloch militant groups were targeted in the operations.

On September 24, as part of the ongoing Operation Shaban, security forces “busted additional terrorist hideouts, and after an intense exchange of fire, five terrorists were killed, which took the tally of killed terrorists to 22, the army said.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were recovered from their locations. The clearance operation will continue till the complete neutralisation of the threat from the area, it said. In another engagement on September 25, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in the Nushki district.

“During the conduct of [the] operation, (our) own troops effectively engaged [the] terrorists’ hideout and after an intense fire exchange, 11 terrorists were sent to hell,” the army said. Earlier, 17 terrorists had already been killed since September 21 in an operation conducted in different areas of the province.