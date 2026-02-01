ETV Bharat / international

145 Terrorists, 17 Security Personnel Killed In Last 40 Hours In Pakistan’s Balochistan: CM Bugti

Bystanders walk past a burnt vehicle as others collect recyclables along a road on the outskirts of Quetta on February 1, 2026 a day after an attack by Baloch separatists ( AFP )

Islamabad/Karachi: At least 145 terrorists and 17 security personnel have been killed in the last 40 hours in multiple counter-terrorism operations in the restive Balochistan province, Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti said on Sunday. Bugti, in a press conference in Quetta, said that the bodies of all the 145 terrorists were in the custody of the authorities and their identification process was being carried out.

He said this was the highest number of terrorists killed in less than two days ever since security forces launched a war against terror in the province. Bugti said that 17 personnel of the law enforcement and security forces were killed while fighting the terrorists at different locations, including Quetta, Sibi, Gwadar, Noshki, Pasni etc.

Earlier in the day, the Pakistan Army said at least 15 soldiers and 92 militants were killed in multiple counter-terrorism operations carried out by security forces. The army said the operations were launched after militants belonging to ethnic Baloch groups carried out attacks at several locations on Saturday. The army said the militants attempted to disturb peace by carrying out terrorist activities in and around Quetta, Mastung, Nushki, Dalbandin, Kharan, Panjgur, Tump, Gwadar and Pasni.

“Our valiant troops engaged the terrorists with precision and after prolonged, intense and daring clearance operations across Balochistan, killed 92 terrorists, including three suicide bombers," it said in a statement. The militants also targeted civilians, killing 18 people, including women, children, the elderly and labourers, the army said.

During the clearance operations and ensuing gun battles, 15 soldiers lost their lives, it said. Bugti also told the media that in Pasni and Quetta, the terrorists had used two women bombers.

“Our intelligence agencies had already informed us to expect a major attack on Quetta and on Saturday night, these militants attacked our security forces, including police and frontier corps soldiers, and also civilians at 12 different locations,” the chief minister said. He said two suicide bombers were also killed in Quetta.