ETV Bharat / international

Eight Students Are Suspected Of Arson After A Deadly Fire At A Girls School In Kenya

A parent of a victim of the fire at the Utumishi Girls Academy is consoled ahead of body identification and DNA testing at Naivasha Funeral Home in Naivasha Town, Rift Valley region, Kenya, Friday, May 29, 2026. ( AP )

Nairobi: Police in Kenya have arrested eight female students on suspicion of arson, authorities said Friday, after a fire destroyed a dormitory at a boarding school, killing 16 children and injuring dozens of others. The motive is still unknown. Police held 30 students overnight for questioning.

Authorities said school administrators would face disciplinary action for safety violations after an exit door was found to be locked during the panicked rush to escape the building. At least 79 people were injured.

Education Minister Julius Ogamba said two teachers were aware that students were planning something but failed to take appropriate action, without elaborating. A full day after the blaze, some parents said they had still not been told whether their children were under arrest or just being questioned.

"We have not even been told about the eight that police have arrested," a parent, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of fear that her daughter could be victimized, told The Associated Press. "We are just here and no one is giving us any information."

At a hospital morgue some 28 kilometers (18 miles) from the school, other parents awaited DNA tests to identify their children. A distraught father, John Muiruri, said they were being given conflicting information about the location of the bodies.

"They have just been doing some sideshows, trying to prevent us from knowing the truth, but the reality we have come to know is that we have lost our children," he said. "What we want to know is where are the remains of our daughters."