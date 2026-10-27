ETV Bharat / international

25% Of South Asian Americans Who Voted For Trump In 2024 To Back Democrats In Midterms: Survey

President Donald Trump wears an I Voted sticker as he speaks after casting his early-voting ballot for the 2026 midterm elections at the Palm Beach County Library in West Palm Beach, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. ( AP )

Washington: At least 25 per cent of South Asian Americans who voted for US President Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election plan to support Democratic candidates in the November 3 midterm elections, according to a survey.

The survey, conducted by advocacy group Indian American Impact, lists cost of living (65 per cent), healthcare (53 per cent), jobs and wages (33 per cent) and education (28 per cent) as key issues for the midterm polls.

Among 800 South Asian registered voters surveyed, 87 per cent were Indian-Americans and the remaining 13 per cent were Pakistani, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, Nepali, Bhutanese, Maldivian, Afghani, Khmer, and Burmese people.

Among those who voted for Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election, 96 per cent plan to cast their ballots in favour of a Democratic candidate in the upcoming polls. The survey found that 67 per cent of South Asian Americans who voted for Trump still backed the Republicans, but 25 per cent said they would support Democrats.

The survey findings come as early voting has begun in several states, including Texas, where Democratic nominee James Talarico is in a tight race against Republican Ken Paxton, who is supported by Trump. Vasant Bhatt, a 21-year-old second-generation Indian American who had interned on Senator Ted Cruz's election campaign in 2024, said in a social media post that had voted for Talarico.

"I just cast my ballot for James Talarico. As a second-generation Indian American, I am thoroughly disgusted by the xenophobia, racial resentment, and increasingly brazen attacks on my identity," Bhatt wrote.

The survey also highlighted concerns over discrimination, with 90 per cent of registered voters saying they had experienced discrimination or knew someone who had, including 48 per cent who said they had personally faced it.