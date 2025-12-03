ETV Bharat / international

4 Senior Diplomats Honoured At UN For Contributions To Global Peace

United Nations: Four eminent diplomats have been honoured at the UN for their contributions towards advancing peace and security across the world.

The recipients of the annual Diwali ‘Power of One’ Awards were former Acting Permanent Representative of US to the UN Ambassador Jonathan Raphael Cohen; President of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly and former Permanent Representative of Trinidad and Tobago to the UN Dennis Francis; former Permanent Representative of Slovenia to the UN Ambassador Darja Bavdaz Kuret; and former Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the UN Magzhan Ilyassov.

They were felicitated at a special ceremony held in the UN headquarters on Tuesday, co-organised by the Permanent Missions of Andorra, Armenia, Belarus, Chile, El Salvador, Eritrea, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgystan, Moldova, Morocco, Sri Lanka, and Zambia to the UN; the UN Alliance of Civilisations; the Diwali Foundation USA; and the National Advisory Council South Asian Affairs.

Addressing the event attended by senior UN officials and members of the Indian-American community, India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish said even as the world faces difficult circumstances, the spirit of Diwali symbolises the triumph of light over darkness.

"We will find ways to work together, to face the challenges and to overcome those challenges, to collaborate for the benefit of our citizens, to collaborate for every person around the world who needs help. “We will work for solutions to remove conflict... save our environment and... find cooperative solutions so that peace and security shall prevail,” he said.