Gunmen Seize 315 In Latest Nigerian Mass School Kidnapping

The photo shows empty bunk beds and scattered belongings inside a student dormitory at St. Mary’s Catholic School in Papiri, Agwarra local government, Niger state. A Christian group on November 22, 2025 said 315 students and teachers were seized a day earlier in Nigeria's second mass school abduction in a week, as security fears mounted in Africa's most populous nation. ( AFP )

Lagos: Gunmen have kidnapped more than 300 students and teachers in one of the largest mass kidnappings in Nigeria, a Christian group said Saturday, as security fears mounted in Africa's most populous nation. The early Friday raid on St Mary's co-education school in Niger state in central Nigeria came after gunmen on Monday stormed a secondary school in neighbouring Kebbi state, abducting 25 girls.

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) had earlier reported 227 people seized, but the new number came "after a verification exercise" following the early Friday mass kidnapping, and added that "The total number of victims abducted ... is now 303 students and 12 teachers".

The number of boys and girls kidnapped from St Mary's is almost half of the school's student population of 629. The Nigerian government has not commented on the number of students and teachers abducted.

Niger state governor Mohammed Umar Bago told reporters on Saturday said the intelligence department and police were "doing the head count" and the figure would be released by the end of the day.

Bago, whose government had ordered some schools shut, also ordered the closure of all schools in his state, a day after authorities in the nearby states of Katsina and Plateau shuttered all theirs as a precautionary measure. The national education ministry has also ordered 47 boarding secondary schools across the country be shut.

President Bola Tinubu has cancelled international engagements, including attending the G20 summit in Johannesburg, to handle the crisis. The two abduction operations and an attack on a church in the west of the country, in which two people were killed, have happened since US President Donald Trump threatened military action over what he called the killing of Christians by radical Islamists in Nigeria.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth called on Abuja to "take both urgent and enduring action to stop violence against Christians", on Friday during talks with Nigerian National Security Advisor Nuhu Ribadu, the Pentagon said in a statement.

Nigeria is still scarred by the kidnapping of nearly 300 girls by Boko Haram jihadists at Chibok in northestern Borno state more than a decade ago. Some of those girls are still missing.