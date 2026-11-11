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At Least 11 Police Personnel, Including DSP, Killed In Terrorist Attack In Pak’s KP

Representational image ( IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Peshawar: At least 11 police personnel, including a deputy superintendent of police (DSP), were killed and 12 others injured on Wednesday when terrorists ambushed a police van going for an operation against illegal gold mining in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, an official said.

A statement from Rescue 1122 said the number of personnel killed had reached 11, while 12 were injured.

The police team, which was going to Gumbat Kohat area of Kohat district, came under fire in the Darbokach Jalandhar Banda area, located between Kohat and Karak, police spokesperson Muhammad Nauman Zeb said. The attackers reportedly opened fire on police personnel from hilltops, resulting in casualties and damage to police vehicles, the Express Tribune newspaper reported.