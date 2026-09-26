ETV Bharat / international

4 PFI Cadres Get Life Imprisonment For 2016 Murder Of Hindu Munnani Leader In Coimbatore

Chennai: A special NIA court on Friday sentenced four active cadres of the banned outfit Popular Front of India to life imprisonment for the murder of a Hindu Munnani leader in Coimbatore in 2016. The verdict marks NIA's first conviction involving PFI operatives since the government of India banned the organisation in 2022.

The convicted individuals – Sadam Hussain, Subair, Mubarak and Mohammad Rafiqul Hassan – have each been sentenced to life along with a fine of Rs 30,000, a statement issued by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said.

“In a significant judgment, the special court for NIA cases, Poonamallee, Chennai, today convicted and sentenced four active cadres of the banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) to life imprisonment in connection with the murder of C Sasikumar, spokesperson of Hindu Munnani, Coimbatore,” it said.

Sasikumar was hacked to death in Coimbatore on September 22, 2016. The targeted killing was executed with the clear intent to strike terror among a section of society and incite communal disruption across the region, the anti-terror probe agency said.

The incident sparked widespread violence across six Tamil Nadu districts, including Coimbatore City and Coimbatore Rural, leading to the registration of more than 300 FIRs by the state authorities.

The case was initially registered at the Thudiyalur police station in Coimbatore and was later investigated by the CB-CID, Tamil Nadu. The case was entrusted to the NIA in January 2028 on the orders of the government of India.