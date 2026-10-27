ETV Bharat / international

Over 3,500 People Killed This Year In Terror Attacks Launched From Afghanistan: Pakistan

Islamabad: Pakistan on Monday said that more than 3,500 people have been killed so far this year in the terror attacks planned and launched from Afghanistan. In a statement, the Foreign Office also rejected the Afghan Foreign Ministry's allegations that 1,119 Afghan civilians were killed or injured in Pakistani military strikes in Afghanistan since late 2021.

"Pakistan categorically rejects the baseless and unsubstantiated allegations regarding civilian casualties attributed to its counter-terrorism operations,” the FO said. It said that disinformation and misleading narratives will neither obscure the threat posed by the terrorist networks operating from Afghan territory nor absolve the Afghan Taliban regime of its responsibility to prevent Afghan soil from being used to plan and launch attacks against Pakistan.

“These attacks have resulted in more than 3,500 casualties in 2026 alone,” it said. It also alleged that the Taliban regime continues to shelter with impunity a large number of terrorist organisations, including the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, Balochistan Liberation Army and their affiliates.

Thousands of Pakistani civilians have been killed because of terrorist attacks which have been planned, financed, supported and carried out from Afghan soil, all under the watch, patronage and active facilitation of the Afghan Taliban regime, it alleged.