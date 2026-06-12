ETV Bharat / international

8 People Killed In Bus Accident In Nepal

Kathmandu: Eight people died, and 16 others sustained injuries after a passenger bus fell into a gorge in Nepal’s Kaverpalanchowk district on Friday.

The bus was heading to Sungure in Roshi Rural Municipality from Banepa when it met with the accident at Selfie hillock near Buchchakot along the Banepa-Bardibas (BP) highway, about 60 km east of Kathmandu, police said.