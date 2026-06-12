8 People Killed In Bus Accident In Nepal
There were 24 people on the bus heading to Sungure in Roshi Rural Municipality when it met with the accident at Selfie Hillock near Buchchakot
By PTI
Published : June 12, 2026 at 5:13 PM IST
Kathmandu: Eight people died, and 16 others sustained injuries after a passenger bus fell into a gorge in Nepal’s Kaverpalanchowk district on Friday.
The bus was heading to Sungure in Roshi Rural Municipality from Banepa when it met with the accident at Selfie hillock near Buchchakot along the Banepa-Bardibas (BP) highway, about 60 km east of Kathmandu, police said.
There were 24 people on the bus when it fell 200 metres down the hilly road. The reason for the accident is not known yet. The injured passengers are undergoing treatment at the Dhulikhel Hospital, according to police.
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