At least 11 Killed In A Crash Involving A Minibus Taxi And A Truck In South Africa, Officials Said.
The incident happened in the eastern KwaZulu-Natal province. The provincial transport department official said several people died at the scene.
Published : January 29, 2026 at 4:20 PM IST
Johannesburg: A crash involving a minibus taxi and a truck killed at least 11 people in South Africa, a local government official and emergency services said Thursday. The fatal collision came just over a week after a head-on crash between a minibus taxi and a truck killed 14 schoolchildren in South Africa.
Thursday's crash happened in the eastern KwaZulu-Natal province. Provincial transport department official Siboniso Duma said in a statement that 11 people, including a schoolchild, died at the scene, although that was according to preliminary information.
Garrith Jamieson, spokesperson for the private paramedic service ALS Paramedics, said 11 were dead and several people were critically injured, including the driver of the minibus, who was trapped in the wreckage.
