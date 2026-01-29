ETV Bharat / international

At least 11 Killed In A Crash Involving A Minibus Taxi And A Truck In South Africa, Officials Said.

Johannesburg: A crash involving a minibus taxi and a truck killed at least 11 people in South Africa, a local government official and emergency services said Thursday. The fatal collision came just over a week after a head-on crash between a minibus taxi and a truck killed 14 schoolchildren in South Africa.

Thursday's crash happened in the eastern KwaZulu-Natal province. Provincial transport department official Siboniso Duma said in a statement that 11 people, including a schoolchild, died at the scene, although that was according to preliminary information.