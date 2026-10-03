ETV Bharat / international

Six People Killed In Nepal Bus Accident

Kathmandu: At least six people were killed and ten others injured on Saturday when a bus overturned in Nepal's Gandaki province, police said. The Kathmandu-bound bus had 18 people on board, including the driver, when it overturned in the Daunne area of Nawalparasi district, according to District Police Office Information Officer Anil Pundit.