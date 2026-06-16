ETV Bharat / international

Eight Dead As B-52 Bomber Crashes At US Air Force Base In Southern California

This image taken from video provided by KABC shows law enforcement responding to the scene of an aircraft crash, Monday, June 15, 2026, near Edwards Air Force Base, Calif. ( AP )

New Delhi: A B-52 bomber crashed and caught fire shortly after taking off from an US Air Force base in Southern California's Mojave Desert on Monday, killing all eight people on board, military officials said.

The aircraft went down at around 11:20 AM during a routine test mission at Edwards Air Force Base, located north of Los Angeles. Following the mishap, large plumes of black smoke were seen rising from a burned area near the runway, while emergency vehicles rushed to the scene. Footage shows almost nothing remained of the aircraft after the crash.

Eight people died in B-52 plane crash in Southern California. (AFP)

As per officials, those on board included both military personnel and government contractors.

Speaking at a press conference, Col. James Hayes, deputy commander of the 412th Test Wing at Edwards, said officials concluded after reviewing footage that there were no survivors. "We lost eight great Americans," Hayes said, adding that authorities were working to inform the families of those killed.

Hayes said the cause of the crash was not immediately known and that the investigation could take up to six months. He added that the aircraft was supporting the Air Force's "radar modernisation program".

The Boeing B-52 Stratofortress is a long-range bomber that entered service in 1955. It is capable of carrying both conventional and nuclear weapons and has been used by the US military in several conflicts, from Vietnam to Iran.