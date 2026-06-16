Eight Dead As B-52 Bomber Crashes At US Air Force Base In Southern California
Aerial footage showed virtually nothing left of the aircraft that went down around 11:20 a.m. during a routine test mission at Edwards Air Force Base.
Published : June 16, 2026 at 6:54 AM IST|
Updated : June 16, 2026 at 8:07 AM IST
New Delhi: A B-52 bomber crashed and caught fire shortly after taking off from an US Air Force base in Southern California's Mojave Desert on Monday, killing all eight people on board, military officials said.
The aircraft went down at around 11:20 AM during a routine test mission at Edwards Air Force Base, located north of Los Angeles. Following the mishap, large plumes of black smoke were seen rising from a burned area near the runway, while emergency vehicles rushed to the scene. Footage shows almost nothing remained of the aircraft after the crash.
As per officials, those on board included both military personnel and government contractors.
Speaking at a press conference, Col. James Hayes, deputy commander of the 412th Test Wing at Edwards, said officials concluded after reviewing footage that there were no survivors. "We lost eight great Americans," Hayes said, adding that authorities were working to inform the families of those killed.
Hayes said the cause of the crash was not immediately known and that the investigation could take up to six months. He added that the aircraft was supporting the Air Force's "radar modernisation program".
The Boeing B-52 Stratofortress is a long-range bomber that entered service in 1955. It is capable of carrying both conventional and nuclear weapons and has been used by the US military in several conflicts, from Vietnam to Iran.
According to the US Air Force, Boeing delivered a B-52 equipped with a new radar system to Edwards Air Force Base in 2025. Test teams were scheduled to carry out ground and flight testing throughout 2026 to support a future production decision. The new Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar replaced the aircraft's older radar system. However, officials have not confirmed whether the crashed aircraft was the same one involved in that testing program.
Edwards Air Force Base is a major centre for testing and developing Air Force aircraft, weapons systems, software and components. Located about 100 miles (161 km) north of Los Angeles, the base is operated by the 412th Test Wing. The base is also known as the site where Air Force test pilot Chuck Yeager broke the sound barrier in 1947 by reaching a speed of Mach 1.05.
Following the crash, the airfield remained closed for most of Monday, and incoming aircraft were diverted elsewhere. The base later reopened for personnel entering the facility, while emergency crews continued efforts to extinguish the fire. Visitor passes for non-commercial guests were temporarily suspended.
Aviation safety expert Jeff Guzzetti said the aircraft's quick descent shortly after takeoff suggested a possible flight-control problem.
"I think it was definitely a controllability issue. Now, whether that was tied to an engine failure, a flight control failure, or some new testing device failure, I'm not sure," said Guzzetti, who previously investigated aircraft accidents for the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.
Guzzetti said the issue could have been caused by incorrectly configured flight controls after maintenance, a major engine failure, or a malfunction involving equipment being tested. Although the Air Force has operated B-52 bombers for more than 70 years, Guzzetti noted that testing new systems can create additional risks.
"A flight test is always riskier than normal operations, so that’s why you have specially trained test pilots, and you should have other safety protocols," Guzzetti said. (With AP Inputs)
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