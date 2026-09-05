ETV Bharat / international

Over 30,000 People Affected By Flash Floods In Nepal: Report

A mud-covered street lined with buildings shows the aftermath of a devastating flood, with an overturned truck and ongoing debris clearance efforts visible in the area at Trishuli, in Nuwakot, on Sunday, August 30, 2026 ( ANI )

Kathmandu, Sep 4 (PTI) The devastating flash floods in Nepal have affected more than 32,000 people and damaged roads, bridges, schools and healthcare facilities, according to a preliminary government report released on Friday.

The report was presented by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) at a press briefing. The death toll from the flash floods rose to 1,295 on Friday as more bodies were recovered from the affected areas. The floods, triggered by an ice-rock avalanche near the Nepal-Tibet border on August 26, devastated towns and villages in northern and central Nepal, leaving a trail of destruction.

According to the preliminary report, 32,933 people have been affected, while damage to educational institutions has impacted more than 6,500 students. Four healthcare facilities were completely damaged and three others partially damaged in the flood-affected areas. About 55 km of motorable roads were completely damaged, along with 37 motorable bridges and 68 suspension bridges.

However, a detailed assessment of the damage is yet to be completed. Meanwhile, senior Nepali Congress leader Arjun Narsing KC criticised the government over what he described as shortcomings in the coordination of rescue and relief operations.