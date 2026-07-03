ETV Bharat / international

125 Passengers And Crew Hit With Highly Contagious Stomach Virus On Cruise From San Francisco

San Francisco: More than 120 passengers and crew members on a Princess Cruises ship that docked in San Francisco on Thursday were infected with a stomach virus while on their voyage, federal health officials said. The Ruby Princess was on a 20-day round trip journey from San Francisco to Canada and Alaska when 102 passengers and 23 crew members were stricken by norovirus, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Norovirus is highly contagious, often spread by food or on surfaces, particularly in crowded conditions. It is a short-lived illness for many people, but can be dangerous for people with underlying health conditions, young children and those aged 65 and older. Symptoms include sudden onset of vomiting, diarrhea and stomach pain that can last three days, according to the CDC.

The outbreak on the Ruby Princess, which set sail on June 12, was reported to the CDC on Saturday, officials said, adding that not all the infected people were sick at the same time or when the ship arrived or left port.

There were 3,032 passengers and 1,144 crew members on the Ruby Princess voyage, the CDC said. Princess Cruises said in a statement that the ship's crew responded promptly and implemented “enhanced sanitation protocols across the ship.”