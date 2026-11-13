ETV Bharat / international

3 Pakistani-Origin Men Convicted Of Child Rape In UK

London: Three Pakistani-origin men have been convicted of child rape dating back to the 2000s in northern England after officers investigated a report made by the girl as an adult.

Mudasar Hussain, 37, Ghazanfar Hussain, 42, and Kamir Ifzal Khan, 37, were convicted at Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday as part of Operation Stovewood – a major investigation and prosecution case into child sexual abuse and exploitation which took place in South Yorkshire between 1997 and 2013.

The UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) issued a public appeal for information on the whereabouts of two of the men, Mudasar and Kamir, believed to have absconded to Pakistan ahead of their trial and convicted in absentia.

Mudasar’s brother Ghazanfar, convicted of raping the girl, has been remanded in custody ahead of a sentencing hearing.

“Mudasar Hussain and Kamir Khan have attempted to avoid justice but my officers are determined to find the men, to ensure that both of them serve the sentences handed down to them in due course," said Philip Marshall, NCA’s Head of Operation Stovewood.

“Officers have been working with partners, pursuing numerous lines of enquiry in the UK and overseas, to locate Mudasar Hussain and Kamir Khan. I am now appealing for anyone with information that could help our enquiries, no matter how insignificant that information may appear, to report it," he said.

While Mudasar was found guilty of 12 counts of rape, Kamir was found guilty of two counts of rape and one count of trafficking for sexual exploitation.

The court heard that the duo separately targeted the victim, aged 13 at the time, and groomed, manipulated and exploited her, plying her with cannabis and alcohol in order to take sexual advantage of her.

While Ghazanfar did not groom and manipulate the victim in the same way, he too took advantage of her and was convicted of one count of rape.

“Mudasar Hussain and Kamir Khan separately groomed a young and vulnerable girl with alcohol, drugs and gifts. They raped her multiple times between 2008 and 2010 at various locations around Rotherham," said Melissa Garner, Specialist Prosecutor for the CPS.