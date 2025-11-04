ETV Bharat / international

Eight New Ancient Sites Discovered Across Pak’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Peshawar: In a significant breakthrough, eight new ancient sites have been discovered across Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province stretching from Swat to Taxila during the ongoing excavation and exploration work in the region.

The discoveries were made by Italian archaeologists in collaboration with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Directorate of Archaeology. Among the findings, remains of a small temple estimated to be around 1,200 years old have been unearthed in Barikot, Swat, providing rare evidence of the region’s continuous cultural and civilisational heritage.

Dr Luca, Director of the Italian Archaeological Mission, said that the remains of the small temple were unearthed during excavation at Barikot (ancient Bazira). He added that the excavation area has now been expanded toward the Swat River to establish a protective buffer zone around the temple and adjoining archaeological layers.

Under this three-year initiative known as the “Khyber Path Project”, more than 400 local workers will be provided employment opportunities along with hands-on training in excavation, preservation and heritage management.

The project, which began on June 1, aims to promote regional development, professional capacity building and tourism in the province. Excavation work has already commenced at several of these locations.