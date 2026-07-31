ETV Bharat / international

34 Miners Killed In Methane Explosion At A Coal Mine In Southwestern Pakistan

A man comforts a miner mourning fellow miners killed in an explosion at a coal mine on the outskirts of Quetta, in southwest Pakistan, Thursday, July 30, 2026. ( AP )

QUETTA: A methane gas explosion at a coal mine in southwestern Pakistan killed 34 miners, authorities said on Friday, despite an overnight rescue attempt. Rescuers recovered 32 bodies from the mine on the outskirts of Quetta, the capital of Balochistan province, and were working to retrieve the remaining two, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority said in a statement.

Mine inspector Ghani Baloch said authorities initially believed 42 people had been inside the mine when the explosion occurred Thursday.

Balochistan's Minister for Mines and Minerals Shoaib Nosherwani expressed condolences to the victims' families and announced compensation of 500,000 Pakistani rupees (about $1,800) for the family of each victim. He said authorities would investigate the cause of the explosion and review safety measures at coal mines across the province.