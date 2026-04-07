Over 80 Migrants Are Missing From A Boat That Capsized After Leaving Libya, UN Says
About 120 people were on board when the boat departed from Libya. A merchant vessel and a tugboat managed to save 32 people
Published : April 7, 2026 at 7:49 PM IST
Cairo: More than 80 migrants went missing after a boat that departed a Libyan coastal town capsized in the central Mediterranean, the U.N. migration agency said Tuesday. The bodies of at least two of them have been recovered.
About 120 people were on board when the boat departed from the town of Tajoura in northwestern Libya on Sunday. The vessel later overturned after taking on water during harsh weather conditions, according to the International Organization for Migration, or IOM.
A merchant vessel and a tugboat managed to save 32 people and the Italian coast guard transferred them to the southern Italian island of Lampedusa. Two bodies were also recovered, authorities said.
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