ETV Bharat / international

Over 80 Migrants Are Missing From A Boat That Capsized After Leaving Libya, UN Says

Cairo: More than 80 migrants went missing after a boat that departed a Libyan coastal town capsized in the central Mediterranean, the U.N. migration agency said Tuesday. The bodies of at least two of them have been recovered.

About 120 people were on board when the boat departed from the town of Tajoura in northwestern Libya on Sunday. The vessel later overturned after taking on water during harsh weather conditions, according to the International Organization for Migration, or IOM.