ETV Bharat / international

3 Killed In Idaho In-N-Out Shooting Included A Man Known For Helping Others Get Sober

This image provided by KMVT shows the scene of a shooting that started at an In-N-Out Burger restaurant, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026 in Twin Falls, Idaho. ( AP )

Idaho: The three people killed when a gunman opened fire at an In-N-Out Burger in Idaho included a worker at the restaurant chain and a man from the area known for helping others get sober.

Authorities released the names Tuesday of the people who died when 24-year-old Chad Williams opened fire at the Twin Falls restaurant. The attack Saturday afternoon ended when Williams shot and killed himself. Police said they are confident Williams acted alone but have not yet identified a motive.

Ashley Garibay, 23, who was killed in the shooting, worked for the burger chain on a team that trained new employees away from where she lived in Stockton, California. Her family said she loved her work and called her an "amazing, beautiful soul who loved living life."

"She was adventurous, outgoing, smart and driven, never letting obstacles get in her way," her family said in a statement. "She lit up a room with her bright smile and a laugh that was contagious."

Dale Schultz, 66, of Salt Lake City, and Christopher Claunch, 59, of Hagerman, Idaho, about 28 miles (45 kilometers) northwest of Twin Falls, were also killed, according to police.

One of Claunch's friends, Garren Taylor, said Claunch completed a rehab program for alcohol abuse in Idaho a couple of years ago and was immediately hired at the center. Taylor said Claunch, known to those close to him as "Toph," dedicated his life to helping others get sober.

"He helped hundreds of people," Taylor said Monday. "He was just a gift to anyone he came in contact with. It wasn't about the paycheck. His attitude was: 'I get to help someone today.' "

Gregory Glenn, pastoral administrator for the Madeleine Choir School in Salt Lake City, described Schultz as a "beloved alumni parent" and "gifted artist" in a post on social media. He said Schultz 's wife was injured the shooting.

"While we mourn the loss of Dale, we continue to pray for Reinette, who remains hospitalized as she recovers from her injuries," he wrote Monday.