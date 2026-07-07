ETV Bharat / international

20 Killed In Heavy Floods In China, 900 Snakes Escape From Reptile Farm

This photo released by Xinhua News Agency, shows a view of flooded downstream areas of the Liulan Reservoir after it was breached due to heavy rains in Hengzhou, Nanning City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Monday, July 6, 2026. ( AP )

Beijing: At least 20 people died and 331 others injured in one of China's worst floods, which also created a snake scare as around 900 slithering reptiles escaped from a farm which collapsed under the force of surging waters, authorities said on Tuesday. The extreme weather in several places in China since Monday night caused havoc, they said.

President Xi Jinping on Tuesday called for all-out efforts to organise flood emergency rescue, disaster relief and treatment of the injured, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

He stressed the need to strengthen monitoring, early warning, and emergency preparedness and response. He also urged solid efforts in disaster prevention and relief work to ensure the safety of people's lives and property. The snakes escaped from a farm in Hengzhou, which experienced heavy thunderstorms and floods on Monday night.

A viral video showed people standing in waist-deep water with bamboo sticks, trying to capture the snakes, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported.

Village official, Wu Zhi, told Red Star News portal that most of the snakes were not venomous and a team of 10 had been organised to capture them with fish nets and stun guns. He warned villagers not to try to catch snakes by hand if they found any in their homes.

Heavy rainfall had caused 62 rivers across the country to rise above flood warning levels, central authorities said, with the Qingshui River in Guangxi recording the biggest flood in its monitoring history.