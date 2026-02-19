ETV Bharat / international

At Least 16 Killed In Explosion Due To Suspected Gas Leakage In Pak’s Karachi

Karachi: At least 16 people, including many children, were killed and 14 others injured when a suspected gas leakage led to an explosion in a residential building in Pakistan's Karachi on Thursday morning. “The explosion took place around 4:30 am on the first floor of the building located in the Old Soldier Bazar area when everyone was awake for Sehri time,” police official Jamshed Asher said.

The first day of Ramzan is being observed in Pakistan today. The police official said that the reason for the explosion was a gas leak. Due to a gas shortage in Pakistan’s biggest city, many families, especially in lower-income residential areas, use liquid petroleum gas cylinders at their homes.

Police surgeon Dr Samaiya Syed confirmed that they have received 14 bodies so far from the blast site, while 14 injured are under treatment. The explosion caused a part of the building structure to collapse due to its dilapidated condition.