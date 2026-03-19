ETV Bharat / international

At Least 19 Killed Due To Heavy Showers, Thunderstorm In Pakistan’s Karachi

Karachi: At least 19 people have been killed in various rain-related incidents in Pakistan’s Karachi, which was hit by heavy showers, thunderstorms and heavy winds.

The casualties on Wednesday night were the result of roofs and walls collapsing, electrocution, trees and signboards falling due to the heavy rain and gusty winds.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast more rainy weather and strong winds for Thursday.

SSP Korangi Sanghar Malik said that 12 people were killed when the roof and wall of a telephone exchange collapsed on them while they were sitting underneath it, having tea.

“The heavy winds, thunderstorms and rains caused the collapse in Mochko Goth in the Saeedabad area,” he said.

He said rescue teams were still clearing the rubble, and there could be more survivors or bodies underneath.

Most of the rain-related incidents occurred in the low-lying and lower-income areas of the metropolitan city.