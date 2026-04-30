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At Least 20 Killed As Jeep Plunges Into Gorge In Nepal

At Least 20 Killed As Jeep Plunges Into Gorge In Nepal ( IANS )

Kathmandu: Twenty people were killed on Thursday when a jeep carrying pilgrims skidded off a hilly road and plunged about 700 metres into a gorge in Nepal's Rolpa district, police said.

The accident occurred in the Jaljala area of Thawang rural municipality when the vehicle slipped on a muddy stretch amid rain and fell down the hillside, they said.

According to police, 20 people died in the accident.