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Fire Guts Bangladeshi Beach Resort, Killing 10 People

The fire broke out at Tuptup Resto and Resort in Inani, Cox's Bazar district, a popular destination for domestic tourists

BANGLADESHI BEACH RESORT
Representational Image (IANS)
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By AP (Associated Press)

Published : October 17, 2026 at 4:01 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Dhaka: A fire gutted a beach resort in southeastern Bangladesh on Saturday, killing 10 people and injuring four, an official said. The fire broke out at Tuptup Resto and Resort at Inani in Cox's Bazar district, a popular destination for domestic tourists, Syed Mohammad Morshed Hossain, deputy assistant director of Fire Service and Civil Defense in the district, said. The resort is located near the Bay of Bengal.

The blaze erupted in the morning and quickly spread through the three-story wooden resort, he said. Children were among the dead, he said, without giving details. It wasn't immediately clear what caused the fire.

TAGGED:

BANGLADESHI BEACH RESORT
BANGLADESH RESORT FIRE
BANGLADESH FIRE
TUPTUP RESTO AND RESORT
BANGLADESHI BEACH RESORT

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