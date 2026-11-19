ETV Bharat / international

10 Killed, 27 Injured As Passenger Bus Collides With Gas Tanker In Pakistan's Balochistan

Karachi: At least 10 people, including women, were killed and 27 others sustained injuries on Thursday after a passenger bus collided head-on with a gas tanker in Pakistan's Balochistan province, police said.

The accident occurred near the Basool crossing on the coastal highway near the Ormara area in Gwadar district, with both vehicles catching fire immediately after the collision, Superintendent of Police (SP) Aslam Bangalzai said.

According to eyewitnesses, the Karachi-bound passenger bus from Turbat city went out of control near the crossing and rammed into the gas tanker, triggering the fire.

SP Bangalzai said 10 badly burnt bodies had been recovered from the accident site, while 27 injured people, mostly passengers, were shifted to the hospitals for treatment.

“The casualties included women,” he said, adding that the intensity of the blaze delayed rescue operations as firefighters struggled to extinguish the flames.