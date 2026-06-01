ETV Bharat / international

6 Killed, 13 Injured As Drunk Driver Rams Festival Revellers In Sri Lanka

Colombo: At least six people were killed and 13 others injured after a pickup truck driven by an allegedly intoxicated motorist rammed into a queue of revellers, who were celebrating the Buddhist festival Wesak, on the outskirts of Sri Lanka's capital, police said on Monday.

The accident occurred Sunday night when the vehicle ploughed into people waiting at a roadside food stall set up as part of the annual Wesak celebrations in Meegoda, a suburb of Colombo.

Three men aged between 35 and 38 years and as many females aged between 15 and 56 years died in the accident, police said, adding that 13 others, including an infant, sustained serious injuries and were admitted to the hospital.

Police said the 42-year-old driver fled the scene after the crash but was arrested several miles away. Preliminary investigations found that he had consumed alcohol and was intoxicated while driving.