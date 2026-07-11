ETV Bharat / international

10 Killed After Small Plane Crashes In The Bahamas

San Juan: A small plane crashed in the Bahamas on Friday, killing 10 people and prompting the government to temporarily ground Flamingo Air flights. The deadly incident happened in North Andros, located in waters just west of Nassau, the archipelago's capital.

Bahamian Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis had initially said that one person survived, but he later confirmed in a press conference that the person died from their injuries. The victims have not been publicly identified.

“We gather beneath a cloud of great sorrow,” he said, noting that people were celebrating the Bahamas' 53rd independence anniversary. “It has become a day of mourning.… To every family that has received the devastating news, that someone they love will not be coming home, we offer our deepest condolences."

The Bahamian Aircraft Accident Investigation Authority said in a statement that the plane had departed Lynden Pindling International Airport in Nassau and was headed to San Andros when it crashed. It identified the plane as a Cessna 402 aircraft registered in the Bahamas.