ETV Bharat / international

14 IRGC Members Killed In Explosion During Ordnance Clearance In Iran's Zanjan Province: Iranian Media

Tehran: 14 members of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) were killed and two others injured in an explosion while carrying out ordnance clearance operations in northwestern Iran, according to Iranian media. The state-linked Fars News Agency reported that the incident occurred in Zanjan province when unexploded ordnance detonated during a specialised clearance mission.

The personnel were part of a unit assigned to remove and neutralise leftover munitions in the area, which local authorities say has posed a continuing safety threat to civilians and farmland. Fars News Agency said the region has approximately 1,200 hectares of agricultural land at risk due to the presence of unexploded ordnance.

Earlier on Thursday, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said that the Trump administration shifted from the strategy of "managing the world's energy" to "disruption", and Iran has now become the centre of the "coalition against disruption." The IRGC said that the disruption project was launched by the US to contain China, Russia and Europe.

In a post on X, the IRGC said, "The Trump administration shifted from the strategy of "managing the world's energy" to "disruption," and a maritime blockade began as part of the grand disruption project to contain China, Russia, and Europe; but after 20 days, this assessment is deepening in the White House that the project has failed and Tehran has become the center of the 'coalition against disruption'."

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) expressed dissatisfaction with Iran's latest proposal aimed at ending the ongoing conflict, while also casting doubt on whether a final agreement can be reached.