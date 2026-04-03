ETV Bharat / international

5 Indians Among 12 Injured In Abu Dhabi Gas Complex Attack

Dubai: At least 12 people were injured in the emirate of Abu Dhabi on Friday as a result of falling debris following the interception of an attack, the government media office said.

The incident in the Ajban area "resulted in minor to moderate injuries sustained by 6 individuals of Nepali nationality and 5 individuals of Indian nationality, and one major injury sustained by an individual of Nepali nationality," the Abu Dhabi Media Office posted on X.