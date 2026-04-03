5 Indians Among 12 Injured In Abu Dhabi Gas Complex Attack
The incident in the Ajban area resulted in injuries sustained by individuals of Nepali and Indian nationality
By AFP
Published : April 3, 2026 at 7:21 PM IST
Dubai: At least 12 people were injured in the emirate of Abu Dhabi on Friday as a result of falling debris following the interception of an attack, the government media office said.
The incident in the Ajban area "resulted in minor to moderate injuries sustained by 6 individuals of Nepali nationality and 5 individuals of Indian nationality, and one major injury sustained by an individual of Nepali nationality," the Abu Dhabi Media Office posted on X.
As part of the ongoing follow-up to the previously reported incident in the Ajban area caused by falling debris following the successful interception by air defence systems, authorities confirm that the incident has resulted in minor to moderate injuries sustained by 6…— مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@ADMediaOffice) April 3, 2026
A fire caused by falling debris from an intercepted attack forced the suspension of operations at a gas complex in the emirate of Abu Dhabi on Friday, the government media office said.
Abu Dhabi authorities are responding to an incident of falling debris at the Habshan gas facilities, following successful interception by air defence systems. Operations have been suspended while authorities respond to a fire. No injuries have been reported.— مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@ADMediaOffice) April 3, 2026
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"Abu Dhabi authorities are responding to an incident of falling debris at the Habshan gas facilities, following successful interception by air defence systems. Operations have been suspended while authorities respond to a fire. No injuries have been reported," the emirate's media office said on X.
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