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5 Indians Among 12 Injured In Abu Dhabi Gas Complex Attack

The incident in the Ajban area resulted in injuries sustained by individuals of Nepali and Indian nationality

Abu Dhabi Gas Complex
Represenatational Image (AP)
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By AFP

Published : April 3, 2026 at 7:21 PM IST

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Dubai: At least 12 people were injured in the emirate of Abu Dhabi on Friday as a result of falling debris following the interception of an attack, the government media office said.

The incident in the Ajban area "resulted in minor to moderate injuries sustained by 6 individuals of Nepali nationality and 5 individuals of Indian nationality, and one major injury sustained by an individual of Nepali nationality," the Abu Dhabi Media Office posted on X.

A fire caused by falling debris from an intercepted attack forced the suspension of operations at a gas complex in the emirate of Abu Dhabi on Friday, the government media office said.

"Abu Dhabi authorities are responding to an incident of falling debris at the Habshan gas facilities, following successful interception by air defence systems. Operations have been suspended while authorities respond to a fire. No injuries have been reported," the emirate's media office said on X.

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TAGGED:

HABSHAN GAS FACILITIY
AJBAN AREA
ABU DHABI GAS COMPLEX

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