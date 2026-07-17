ETV Bharat / international

At Least 20 Children And 1 Adult Were Killed In A School Bus Crash In Uganda, Police Say

Kampala: At least 20 children and one adult were killed when an elementary school bus crashed in the East African country of Uganda, police said Friday.

The bus crashed Thursday night in the Kapchorwa District in eastern Uganda while returning from an educational tour to the region's Sipi Falls waterfalls, the Uganda Police Force said in a statement posted on X.

Police said survivors, including three adults and several children, were taken to local hospitals. Authorities did not immediately give an exact number of how many people were injured.